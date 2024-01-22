Tossing The Fortune With Double The Prosperity At Nobu Kuala Lumpur!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Step into a world of opulence and culinary excellence at Nobu Kuala Lumpur this auspicious season, as esteemed guests are welcomed to immerse themselves in the splendour of Nobu KL’s two exclusive Chinese New Year dishes, elevating the festive celebrations to new heights.

Set sail on a gastronomic journey that seamlessly weaves together long-standing traditions with a breath of contemporary flair.

Feast your senses on the specially curated Yee Sang Platter (RM250++) and indulge in the exquisite Nobu-Style Duck 3-Way (RM160++).

Available from 26 January to 17 February, the Yee Sang Platter is an orchestration of flavours and textures, designed to enchant your taste buds.

Tailored for a group of four, this festive ensemble boasts the crunch of orchard-fresh apples, the luscious sweetness of juicy grapes, a medley of freshly picked garden vegetables, and thinly sliced sashimi that delicately melts in your mouth.

Experience a revitalising twist on this traditional Chinese New Year delicacy.

Adding to the feast of prosperity is the Nobu Style Duck 3-Way, available from 3 February to 17 February.

This culinary masterpiece is served in three luxurious preparations – featuring Foie Gras Croquette with Wasabi Aioli, Duck Leg Confit Rillettes Tostada, and Aged Duck Breast with Kumquat Shiso Salsa.

Each dish promises a symphony of flavours that are as memorable as they are delicious, creating an unforgettable experience.

In the spirit of celebration, Nobu KL is delighted to announce the Dragon Baby Promotion throughout the month of February.

Upon presenting proof of birth within one of the Dragon Zodiac years, Dragon Babies can revel in the Chinese New Year festivities in style, with a complimentary January Cocktail of the Month and a 10% discount on the Yee Sang Platter with a minimum spend of RM 300++, subject to terms and conditions.

With Nobu KL’s two exclusive Chinese New Year dishes, embark on a delectable odyssey that whispers the tales of auspicious beginnings.

Indulge in a culinary experience that will leave you yearning for the harmonious delights of the festive season.

Why wait? Dive into the Chinese New Year festivities now and witness the magic of Nobu KL magic unfold before your eyes.

Seize the opportunity to create unforgettable memories and elevate your celebration with the finest in culinary craftsmanship.

