Indulge In Delicious Italian Gelato and Chocolates At Venchi In Pavilion KL!

Venchi, the renowned Italian gourmet chocolate manufacturer, has opened its doors to the Malaysian public at Level 3, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Founded by Silviano Venchi in 1878, following the tradition of the Piedmont Master Chocolatiers, the chocolates are created in a uniquely traditional Italian style using only natural ingredients.

What’s on the menu?

Gelato cone sizes: Large, Regular, and Mini.

The Mini holds up to two flavours/scoops for RM33, the Regular holds up to 3 flavours for RM38, and the Large holds up to 4 flavours for RM43.

If you prefer to enjoy the gelatos at home, takeaways are available. You can take home 500g of gelato for RM90, 750g for RM135, or 100g for RM175.

For an additional RM5, you can treat yourself to a lush gelato experience by upgrading to a gourmet cone. The gourmet cone comes with a pool of Suprema XV chocolate at the bottom of the cone with a choice of your favourite grains surrounding the top of the cone.

You should try the authentic Sicilian and signature gelato flavour Pistachio, made only with Bronte Pistachios.

However, remember that the gelatos can melt quickly in our hot climate so best to get yourself some tissues. An alternative is to just enjoy it from a simple cup.

Pistachio and Chocoviar 75% gelato topped with dark chocolate biscuit, and Chocoviar Arancia. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The variety of chocolates in Venchi makes one feel like they’re standing in Willy Wonka’s factory.

One of the most popular flavours is Gianduja. It’s made using a traditional recipe from the North of Italy by mixing pure chocolate and I.G.P. Piedmont Hazelnut paste.

We got to sample the Chocoviar Arancia and it was delicious. The chocolate cube has Sicilian Blood Orange filling covered in a dark chocolate shell and 75% Dark Chocoviar grains.

Advent calendar Christmas boxes Christmas collection

With Christmas coming up soon, Venchi is ready with an array of gift boxes. For the very first time, internationally renowned American artist Andrew Bannecker is putting his signature on the Venchi Christmas 2023 collection.

Bannecker is known primarily for his bubbly characters and vibrant textures. His works have been featured on high-end brands from beauty to music and fashion.

For the Christmas collection, he puts a stylish spin on classic Christmas symbols, transforming traditional decorations into joyful, playful patterns.

Venchi chocolate boxes are designed to be shared so open one or two boxes and discover the magic of the holidays.

Venchi

Address: Level 3, Lot 3.06.02 Connection, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (beside Llao Llao)

Social media: Instagram | Facebook

