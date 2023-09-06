Venchi To Open First Store In Pavilion Kuala Lumpur This November 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Venchi, a renowned Italian gourmet chocolate manufacturer is set to open its first store in Malaysia this November. The company will make its debut at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur this November.

The brand’s opening is definitely something to look forward to, especially for those who appreciate fine Italian confectionery and gelato.

In fact, the Italian chocolatier’s opening will mark a milestone in the world of confectionery, as more Malaysians will have the privilege of indulging in the true essence of Italian chocolate and gelato.

What to expect

Since its inception in 1978, Venchi has been synonymous with quality chocolates. This is because their chocolates are created in a traditional Italian style of chocolatier, where only natural ingredients of the highest quality are used.

This is to ensure the freshness and exquisite taste. This is why the company has earned a reputation over the years for producing some of the finest chocolates in the world.

Soon, all Malaysians will have the chance to experience the joy and richness of Venchi’s chocolates, given Venchi’s upcoming debut at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

More exciting updates and information about the opening will be announced soon.

