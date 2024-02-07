M&M’S Reinforces Commitment To Creating A World Where Everyone Feels They Belong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

M&M’S is embarking on a colourful and fun-filled journey with the launch of “Fun for All” campaign across Asia.

This initiative aims to foster inclusivity and create memorable moments of fun together.

The candy brand’s legacy is built on more than 80 years of bringing family and friends together with its bite-sized colourful candies and flavours.

Today, M&M’S is evolving into a brand that is built on purpose, which promises to create colourful fun for all so that everyone has the right to enjoy moments of happiness and feel they belong.

This newfound purpose is especially significant for the brand, as the state of mental health and well-being has become a pressing issue. According to studies, 20% of adults over 60 years old face social isolation, 25% of millennials have no acquaintances and 50% of Gen Zs experience intense social isolation.

These people lack the drive to make the move to feel included, which places them at risk of experiencing extreme bouts of loneliness.

Loneliness, especially with the pressure of coping with work and life commitments, can lead to people postponing fun. With these in mind, M&M’S aims to help ensure that everyone has access to experiences where they feel belong.

M&M’S “Fun for All” is a year-long campaign that will run concurrently in seven markets across Asia, including Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, promising an exhilarating series of fun activities both on-ground and digitally.

Set to ignite the spirit of inclusive fun through social connections, shared experiences and story-telling, M&M’S aims to surprise and delight with the release of a new brand film titled “The Hangout That Finally Happened”, followed by a social contest with attractive prizes, and culminating in an on-ground activation in Malaysia and the Philippines.

We’re thrilled to bring the M&M’S brand purpose to life, an experience that fans will be able to enjoy across multiple touchpoints in the region. From fresh social and digital content to drive screen time and snacking occasions, and special M&M’S seasonal and gifting celebrations across retail and digital channels, we’ll incorporate our purpose of Fun for All into all that we do to inspire moments of everyday happiness and belonging. Chaliya Suchato, Strategic Demand Director, Mars Wrigley Asia

In Malaysia, M&M’S is inspiring connection and fun in celebration of Chinese New Year with a Chop Chop! Challenge, where friends and family can test their chopsticks skills on M&M’S during gatherings and stand a chance to win up to RM26,000 worth of prizes.

What’s more, M&M’S is also expanding its crew with the inclusion of a new character – Purple – in changes to the brand’s look and feel as part of its evolution.

Representing acceptance and inclusivity, she is known for her charm and quirky nature. With her keen self-awareness, she becomes the natural catalyst that brings inclusive fun and everyone together.

For more information about M&M’S “Fun for All” and to see it come to life, fans can visit M&M’S on Facebook and go to Lazada or Shopee to shop for moments of happiness.

