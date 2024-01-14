Haier Named Southeast Asia Official Partner Of The BWF

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Haier today announced that the company has become the Southeast Asia Official Partner of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for 2024 – 2025.

The agreement signing took place in Jakarta, Indonesia on the back of Haier being the official partner of the ongoing Petronas Malaysia Open 2024 badminton championship.

BWF Commercial & Communications Director Owen Leed stated, “Badminton is one of the most followed and played sports in Asia with strong worldwide development and footprint with more than 700 million global fans. Establishing partnerships with global leading brands such as Haier will help promote further development and popularisation of badminton. It allows us to cultivate our shared values like hard work and perseverance, bring more excitement to badminton fans, and support the development of the sport by enabling access to more families.”

BWF Commercial & Communications Director Owen Leed and Haier Southeast Asia Chief Executive Officer Zhang Zheng Hui exchanged a plaque to commemorate the Southeast Asia Official Partner agreement.

The HSBC BWF World Tour has broad appeal in Southeast Asia. Haier’s presence on the badminton court is an important aspect of the company’s brand awareness and “Trinity” localisation strategy comprising R&D, manufacturing, and marketing to help strengthen local brand building and market expansion.

Haier Malaysia Managing Director Fan Jing enthused, “Badminton is a game that unites us all and we are heartened by the passion shown by Malaysians and fellow Southeast Asians for the sport. At the end of 2023, we shared our increasing focus on aligning with sports marketing as it resonates with the pursuit to inspire Malaysians to achieve greater things. In Malaysia, Haier recently extended the partnership with the national men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik for another year.”

Since onboarding Aaron and Wooi Yik as brand ambassadors in 2023, Haier has successfully organised the inaugural Haier Cup in Malaysia. The Haier Cup will be an annual competition and will be expanded to more locations this year, including Sarawak.

“This partnership with BWF is a positive step for us in our commitment to reach more Malaysians and inspire them. We hope to uncover the next generation of talent to continue Malaysia’s legacy on the badminton court,” Fan continued.

The BWF was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is an international badminton management organisation that aims to promote and develop badminton around the world, strengthening the connections with the badminton associations in each country. Currently, it has 201 formal member associations, including the Badminton Association of Malaysia.

Representatives from Haier Malaysia, BWF and BAM posing for a commemorative photo at Haier’s booth at the Petronas Malaysia Open 2024 of which Haier is a sponsor.

Besides the Petronas Malaysia Open 2024, Haier will also sponsor the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2024. These are both HSBC BWF World Tour tournaments with ranking points towards qualification to the year-ending finale featuring the best shuttlers, the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals.

Beyond badminton, Haier has partnered with various international sports events in recent years. These include the tennis French Open, Roland Garros and the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals. Haier has also been the Philippine Basketball League’s official partner for four consecutive years.

Since entering Southeast Asia, Haier has maintained a user-oriented approach to introduce products that meet the different needs of local customers to inspire smart living. Though cultures may differ, users’ pursuit of a better life is the same. Haier strives to launch great products and services that address pain points to elevate daily living.

This user-led approach has enabled Haier to gain the trust of customers worldwide, and along with it take a lead in local markets. The company is unwavering in its commitment to delivering quality products with innovative technologies for the benefit of customers.

