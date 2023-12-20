Haier Introduces Advanced Range Of Household Appliances For 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Haier Malaysia has signed an agreement to extend the partnership with 2022 BWF World Champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik as its brand ambassadors at the “Inspire Future Dreams – 2023 Haier Media Engagement” event today (20 December).

The badminton duo will be the face of Haier’s “Inspire Future Dreams” campaign seeking to inspire and motivate Malaysians to pursue their dreams and strive for success in all aspects of life.

2022 BWF World Champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik extended their partnership as Haier’s brand ambassadors. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Aaron and Wooi Yik’s exceptional teamwork and continuous growth, both on and off the court, resonate deeply with us. Their humility, alongside their hard work and determination to succeed, make them truly inspirational role models for all Malaysians.



They have consistently displayed remarkable professionalism throughout our engagement with them. We are excited to continue being part of their journey and supporting their quest for Olympic gold and aim to become the world No.1 male badminton pair the world.



We look forward to continuing to grow and inspiring Malaysians together. We hope to instil the belief that with dedicated effort, anything is possible, underscoring that success is a continuous journey. Haier Malaysia Managing Director Fan Jing

Haier introduces an exciting new range of products in 2024

At the same signing ceremony event, Haier unveiled a range of advanced household appliances in six categories that will headline its product range in the first quarter of 2024.

These products designed to make living better and more enjoyable include air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, televisions, water heaters and kitchen appliances.

The products to expect next year include:

Haier’s UV Cool Premium (VXA) and UV Cool Smart (VRA) series air conditioners

Haier VRA 322 (white) and VXA X (black).

Both air conditioner series have built-in Wi-Fi modules, enabling users to set their preferred temperature and settings from anywhere for ultimate convenience via the Haismart application.

These air conditioners have UVC sterilisation that purifies the air and inhibits transmission of airborne bacteria and viruses to promote healthier living.

It has been certified to have a 99.991% efficiency rate in removing SARS-CoV-2 by Texcell, and a 99% virus removal rate by SGS. These same convenience and well-being features are also incorporated into Haier’s new light commercial air conditioners for office use.

Haier’s newest 4-door refrigerator, HRF-IM758LXG(B)

The newest 4-door refrigerator incorporates Haismart application where users can remotely perform food management, mode control, temperature control, and even receive personalised recipes via the app.

The fridge has a built-in touchscreen to help adjust temperatures and other settings. The fridge also has a Daylight feature that provides better illumination throughout the fridge when the door is opened for greater visibility, even in the dark.

In addition, Haier announced the arrival of the HRF-IG585EM (GB) and HRF-IM585EM (FB) 4-door fridge models.

All three fridges come with Humidity Control System (HCS) Plus technology to regulate humidity levels within the crisper drawer. This helps keep the temperature at an optimal level for fruits and vegetables to remain fresh for longer.

A dry zone is also provided to accommodate users’ storage needs based on ingredients that cannot be exposed to excessive humidity such as dried seafood like ikan bilis.

Haier’s wine chillers, WS-198 and WS-118

WS-118 WS-198

Haier announced its first wine chillers for Malaysia, featuring Natural Air Flow System technology.

The technology helps to maintain constant temperature and retain humidity better to ensure the quality of wines stays the best.

Haier’s UR-331BK, UR-261BK, and UR-181BK Upright Freezers.

To meet diverse needs, Haier’s UR-331BK, UR-261BK, and UR-181BK Upright Freezers can be modified as a freezer or fridge simply by adjusting the temperature through the digital panel.

Haier’s front-load washing machine, BD14266S8

BD14266S8 BD14266S8

The new front-load washing machine is Wi-Fi compatible, allowing users to control the washer from anywhere inside the house. It also comes with an elegantly vivid Colour Ai display panel for more precise control over settings.

Haier’s BD2178S8 top load washing machine.

Meanwhile, the BD2178S8 top load washing machine is equipped with Auto Dosing technology that enables users to optimise their laundry product usage, avoiding waste and reducing residue on clothes for an outstanding cleaning experience.

The Auto Dosing technology will automatically dispense the required amount of liquid detergent based on each wash cycle and load. Users only need to top up the laundry product compartments once when required.

Haier’s new hood and hobs

The HH-GT6907GB hood sports a large bionic volute design that contributes to a strong, unrestricted airflow of 2200m³/h while remaining quiet.

It’s also capable of Hob-to-Hood Connection via Bluetooth to operate automatically when the hob is switched on and shut off when the hob is not in use. This means users don’t need to touch the control panel with greasy hands and is also convenient when users forget to turn off the kitchen hood.

The HC-Q893STGB, HC-Q872PTGB, and HC-Q872PTDGhobs have a Timer Setting which automatically shuts off the gas supply once the timer runs out to avoid potential hazardous accidents.

Another useful feature is the Flexible Cut-out Size which enables the changing of hobs without having to alter their cabinet cut-out size. This makes it easy for users who wish to change their existing hobs with a new one as they do not have to worry about exact dimensions.

Haier’s K Series water heaters

Haier’s K Series water heaters.

Following the launch of the F series in October, Haier is expanding its water heater line-up with the introduction of the K Series.

The K Series water heaters feature the Shock Proof Technology specifically engineered to prevent electricity leakages and Earth-leakage circuit breaker (ELCB) failure that may pose a risk of electric shock.

This technology transforms high-voltage electrical current in the water into a lower voltage, ensuring a safer shower experience.

The K Series water heaters are also perfect for those looking to have an all-black aesthetic home as it comes in Matte Black. The K Series also feature a square rain shower to lend a unique touch to the bathroom design.

Haier’s first OLED TV

Haier recently debuted its first OLED TV in Malaysia, the H65C900UX (65”) and H55C900UX (55”) with 120Hz 4K (3840×2160) OLED displays that deliver unparalleled picture quality.

Coupled with built-in Dolby Atmos audio system complete with Harman Kardon 2.1 Surround speakers, these TVs are bound to elevate users’ entertainment and viewing experience.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.