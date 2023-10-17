6YO Ipoh Boy Dies From Head Injury After Falling Into Washing Machine

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 6-year-old boy in Kampung Sungai Tapah Tambahan in Ipoh died after falling into a washing machine yesterday (16 October 2023).

The boy was with his family at the house when he fell into the washing machine that was in operation. His grandmother found him in an unconscious state around 9.30am.

The boy was sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital via an ambulance but was pronounced dead while receiving treatment around 11.02am on the same day.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Yahaya Hassan said the police were alerted to the incident after receiving a police report from the hospital at 11.44am.

The autopsy report found that the boy sustained a head injury from blunt force trauma. The case will be investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611).

The police advise the public, especially parents, not to leave their children unsupervised to prevent similar unfortunate incidents.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.