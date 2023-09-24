Sunway Velocity Mall Launches “Autumn Memories” Campaign To Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As we welcome Mid-Autumn this year, Sunway Velocity Mall has launched Autumn Memories, the true essence of coming together for Mid-Autumn this year with blessings and happiness.

The celebration at Sunway Velocity Mall on Saturday, 23 September 2023 began with a welcome speech by Sunway Velocity Mall’s Senior General Manager, Ms. Phang Sau Lian.

In her speech, Ms. Phang highlighted Sunway Velocity Mall’s commitment to enhancing shopping experiences and fostering community unity.

Since our opening in December 2016, Sunway Velocity Mall has been blessed with many opportunities to continuously create elevating experiences for the community. With a visitorship of 1.5 million a month, it enables the mall to play a pivotal role in giving back to the community and supporting those in need. Yesterday, we are blessed to spend time with underprivileged kids from a children’s home, Rumah Sayangan in Taman Billion, Cheras to celebrate Mid-Autumn together, and this is just one of the many initiatives we do to reduce inequalities, aligning with Sunway Group’s efforts in achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Ms. Phang Sau Lian, Senior General Manager of Sunway Velocity Mall

The campaign name “Autumn Memories” signifies the importance of reunion and completeness among family and friends, which the launch saw Phang writing the last stroke to “月圆中秋，齐聚双威” on the calligraphy scroll， which signifies the moon’s radiant presence over a festive garden as everyone to come together to celebrate the spirit of community and togetherness.

The launch was then followed by 24 Seasons Drums performance by Sunway University 24 Seasons Drums Team. Also present were the mall’s bank partner, Standard Chartered Bank, Sunway Integrated Property, Sunway Medical Centre Velocity and Sunway Velocity Hotel.

The night continued with the Lantern Parade “Lit-Up Memories”, which aims to connect the community of various backgrounds and saw over 600 people gathered. The Lantern Parade started off in the mall and ended at Velo Garden, an open 2-acre green park within the Sunway Velocity development.

In collaboration with Sunway Integrated Property, there were many activities such as GOXUAN Meet & Greet, Pomelo Peeling Contest, live band and dance performances, food trucks, and great Instragrammable spots for photo taking as well as lanterns beautifully hung at Velo Garden with riddles on them which were engaging and fun for shoppers.

Immerse in all the events and activities that Sunway Velocity Mall has to offer this festive season with exclusive redemption merchandise and attractive prizes to be won.

Sunway Velocity Mall wishes everyone happy Autumn Memories with a giant calligraphy scroll and a giant moon decoration, appreciating the harvest and adoring the full moon which symbolizes reunion and completeness.

This year, our Main Atrium and in front of the Padini store, Ground Floor are filled with more than 10 mooncake brands that you can get all your mooncakes and lanterns!

To find out more, check out Sunway Velocity Mall’s social media pages. Visit https://www.sunwayvelocitymall.com/events/autumn-memories-2023-08-06-1172 or check out Sunway Velocity Mall’s social media platforms for more information on the Autumn redemptions and activities.

