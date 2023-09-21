Celebrate The Mid-Autumn Festival With Guinness Infused Mooncakes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Mid-Autumn festival is just around the corner, and that only means one thing – it is time for delectable mooncakes!

This year, The Beer Factory (TBF) has once again partnered with Malaysia’s favourite stout, Guinness, to create the limited-edition Guinness Snowskin Mooncakes.

This time around, the limited-edition mooncakes offer a more pronounced and balanced taste profile.

The combination of alcohol-infused golden bean paste centre, coupled with deep roasted flavours of Guinness and chocolate-infused lotus paste, packaged with the velvety snowskin creates a harmonious and magical taste experience.

Housed in packaging designed with a blend of modernity and a touch of retro to capture the essence of the festival, two pieces of mooncakes are priced at RM88.

Ideal for gifting, or even to be savoured together with loved ones, fans can make their purchases via TBF’s website, while stocks last.

TBF founder Kent Chua said that the wait is finally over for lovers of the iconic Guinness Snowskin Mooncakes.

We have meticulously sourced the finest ingredients to ensure the utmost quality and consistency in every bite of this delightful delicacy to deliver an enhanced flavour profile. This reflects our unwavering commitment to deliver the best mooncake experience to our cherished customers who always look forward to celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with our mooncakes. TBF founder Kent Chua.

Meanwhile, Guinness Malaysia Marketing Manager Shaun Lim added that they were thrilled to partner with TBF once again to add a dash of magic to the ways our fans celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with the iconic Guinness Snowskin Mooncakes.

At the heart of the brand’s DNA, Guinness is all about bringing people together, which is also the essence of this much-celebrated festival. Our mooncakes are the perfect accompaniment, sure to elevate the festivities. Guinness Malaysia Marketing Manager Shaun Lim

For more information and to purchase the exclusive Guinness Snowskin Mooncakes, go here.

For more information on Guinness, visit the brand’s social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.

Guinness Snowskin Mooncakes can be picked up from the following TBF outlets, upon successful purchase via the website, between 3 pm and 6 pm:

TBF Hartamas

TBF SS2

TBF Bandar Puteri Puchong

TBF Sunway Giza

TBF Rawang

TBF Taman Midah Cheras

TBF EcoHill Semenyih

TBF Sunway Geo

TBF Kiara Bay Kepong

TBF Summerton Penang

TBF Raja Uda Butterworth

TBF Eco Bloom Simpang Ampat

TBF Melaka

