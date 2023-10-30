A Rocking Start To Arthur’s Storehouse’s Second Outlet!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The launch of the second Arthur’s Storehouse outlet on 27 October 2023 at Pavilion Bukit Jalil featured a surprise performance from the world’s leading Bono tribute artist (lead singer from rock band U2), Pavel Sfera, who serenaded the crowd with a medley of hits from the iconic rock band.

Inspired by the famous Dublin Storehouse, the eatery recreates the experience for stout lovers in Malaysia, with live music adding merriment to the whole ambiance.

Attendees at the launch event were rocking out with the rock icon doppelganger who sang hit songs from the Irish rock band which included “With or Without You”, “One” and “Desire”. A spitting image of U2 lead singer Bono, Pavel delivered an electrifying performance dressed as the Irish superstar with his trademark sunglasses.

In attendance was Chargé d’affaires a.i., Embassy of Ireland to Malaysia, Frank Bradley who said, “I would like to commend Arthur’s Storehouse and Heineken Malaysia for conceptualising and bringing the Guinness experience to us. I realise of course Dublin is 11,000kms away… so we are incredibly lucky to have such a wonderful opportunity in Malaysia to witness the launch of an Arthur Storehouse location that serves as a window into one of our most celebrated brands.”

“Today is the first anniversary of an exclusive partnership between HEINEKEN Malaysia Berhad and Arthur’s Storehouse. This time last year, the first Arthur’s Storehouse outlet at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur was launched with tremendous success. The Arthur’s Storehouse concept is to provide Malaysian consumers with an immersive experience into the rich heritage of the Guinness brand. Consumers will also have the opportunity to pour the perfect Guinness draughts while savouring their pints of Guinness in a relaxing ambience with live music and plenty of Guinness-infused cuisine,” said Roland Bala, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia Berhad.

The eatery gives patrons an avenue to truly appreciate the iconic smooth and creamy stout in a unique way that includes a menu comprising exclusive Guinness-infused dishes that further enhances the overall experience.

From dishes such as BBQ Hot Wings Glazed with Homemade Guinness Sauce to Guinness Braised Lamb Shank, fans will have an array of delectable dishes to choose from that pair perfectly with the stout itself or the variety of Guinness-infused cocktails that are available.

Fans can also look forward to learning about the precision of Guinness’ roasting process that gives the stout its distinctive taste and ruby-red hue at 232°C.

Special rates are available for those who want to master the art of pouring the perfect glass themselves with the guidance from experts which includes taking home a customised glass with their name engraved on it.

Arthur’s Storehouse is the culmination of a synergistic partnership with HEINEKEN Malaysia with the aim of strengthening the bond between Guinness and its local fans.

The eatery also serves as a touchpoint for Malaysians to learn more about the heritage of the Guinness brand, making for a unique destination to indulge in both rich history and stout.

While the concept emulates that of the Dublin Storehouse, it is unique to Malaysian stout lovers who get to enjoy their favourite dishes infused with Guinness too, on top of all the activities we have in store for them. We are thrilled to bring these kinds of exclusive experiences to Malaysians in partnership with HEINEKEN Malaysia. George Ang, Director of Arthur’s Storehouse.

Go HERE for more information about Arthur’s Storehouse. For more information about HEINEKEN Malaysia, head over HERE.

*HEINEKEN Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive. All of its related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.