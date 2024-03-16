Fan Favourite Jujutsu Kaisen Coming To Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the anime world, “Jujutsu Kaisen” has earned its place among the top shows and also has a special place in the hearts of its Malaysian fans.

For the first time ever, Jujutsu Kaisen is coming to Malaysia with the “Jujutsu Kaisen Experience”.

This pop-up event, co-organized by ACO LAB and ACO MEDIA, promises to be an amazing experience that presents the most anticipated anime distinctively.

The three primary “Jujutsu Kaisen Experience” areas — an anime café, a picture zone, and a souvenir store — will transport visitors into the magical world of Jujutsu Kaisen and allow them to relive some of the most memorable moments from the anime.

Anime Café

Pic Credit: ACO LAB & Jujutsu Kaisen/Twitter

Prepare to go on an extraordinary gastronomic adventure!

The anime café will entice your taste buds whether you’re an anime lover or a gourmand.

It presents specialty meals inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen in addition to a range of Japanese fusion dishes.

Every taste will take you to a fantasy realm, from mouthwatering specialties to seductive sweets and drinks!

Jujutsu Kaisen Picture Area

Pic Credit: Jujutsu Kaisen/Twitter

Discover more than five picture zones where the world of Jujutsu Kaisen comes to life and get up close and personal with your favourite characters.

These painstakingly crafted picture zones transport you to the fantastical world of anime while showcasing memorable moments and characters from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Merchandise

Pic Credit: Jujutsu Kaisen/Twitter

At the event, fans can enjoy the biggest Jujutsu Kaisen merchandise store with more than 120 unique, limited-edition Jujutsu Kaisen items.

Every piece, including T-shirts, collectible cards, character acrylic stands, and table mats, was thoughtfully crafted to enable fans to publicly display and spread their passion for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Pic Credit: ACO LAB

Jujutsu Kaisen, a manga series by Gege Akutami, was first released in 2018 and quickly gained popularity, leading to its adaptation into an anime series by MAPPA in late 2020.

The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student with exceptional physical abilities, who becomes involved in Jujutsu Sorcery after his grandfather’s death.

He swallows a cursed finger, leading to his possession by Ryomen Sukuna, a powerful Cursed Spirit from the past.

To prevent Sukuna’s resurrection and chaos, Yuji joins the Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical High School, where he trains to become a Jujutsu Sorcerer, dedicated to exorcising Cursed Spirits and protecting humanity from supernatural threats.

As stated above, the anime has caught the hearts of Malaysian fans when Kento Nanami, a character in the series mentions Kuantan as a place where he would retire in.

READ MORE: Kento Nanami Mentions Kuantan In Latest Jujutsu Kaisen Episode, Malaysian Fans Excited

This event is indeed special for its fans in Malaysia.

The event is happening at Pavillion Bukit Jalil from 20 April to 20 July 2024.

Tickets are priced from RM20 and can be purchased from 20 March at the Ticket2U platform.

