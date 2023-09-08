Start Early To Build Your Legacy Of Love with PRUWealth Enrich

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Understanding the need people have to secure their loved one’s future, Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad (PAMB) has launched PRUWealth Enrich, an investment-linked insurance plan that gives you control over your family’s security and protection, along with growing long-term wealth and legacy building.

PRUWealth Enrich offers high coverage from RM300,000 basic sum assured with affordable premium so individuals can start planning at a younger age when their career is taking off to make the most out of the plan’s benefits.

In addition, the plan includes complimentary increasing coverage up to 50 per cent, meaning that you get more protection as you stay with the plan.

Importantly, the plan offers up to 500 per cent coverage for accidental death, so your loved ones’ futures are secured for the long term when unfortunate circumstances occur.

A legacy is a gift of security and comfort to ensure the wellbeing of loved ones. The last thing people want is for their family members to inherit mortgages or debts when the unexpected occurs. With PRUWealth Enrich, customers can navigate financial planning challenges with ease by giving financial security to their family that provides protection for properties and assets. Ankur Bassi, Chief Officer, Product and Actuarial Services

Whether purchasing your own home, starting a family or even a start-up, a key thought on many people’s minds will be, what happens to my family when I’m no longer here? With attentive planning, PRUWealth Enrich helps you plan your legacy for your loved ones and generations to come according to your wishes. Eric Wong, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Distribution Officer

Customers can enjoy Loyalty Bonus and Loyalty Booster as they build their wealth and legacy.

In addition, they can unlock higher rewards of up to a total of 30 per cent of basic sum assured when they opt for higher coverage and a longer policy term.

As building a legacy takes planning, PRUWealth Enrich allows the freedom for customers to pay at a pace that suits their needs.

They have an option to choose between making payments over a period of 5 years, 10 years, 20 years or even paying in full policy term.

This is how you leave a legacy of love that continues to help your family long after you are gone. Life is unpredictable, but with smart planning you can ensure your family lives in confidence in an uncertain future. Eric Wong, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Distribution Officer

