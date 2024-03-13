Prudence Foundation, Malaysian Red Crescent Collaborate To Empower Students With Health And Safety Skills

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential plc, and Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) are partnering to introduce the Safe Schools, Safe Kids programme to students across Malaysia.

The programme aims to equip children and youths aged 10-15 years old with life-saving skills and knowledge so that they can proactively anticipate and respond to safety crises such as road hazards and natural disasters.

Safe Schools, Safe Kids also aims to support education authorities, schools, teachers and parents to develop an understanding and adoption of comprehensive school safety measures to ensure health, safety and well-being of children in schools.

The programme will be rolled out to the extensive network of Malaysian Red Crescent Clubs in more than 3,000 schools that have a reach of over 150,000 students.

MRC will leverage the SAFE STEPS Kids programme materials developed by Prudence Foundation, Cartoon Network and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies into its learning modules.

The SAFE STEPS Kids series consist of entertaining videos and education materials covering topics such as road safety, first aid, disasters and climate change.

Children have the right to feel safe when at school and to keep learning even when there are disruptions. Safe Schools has been one of our core focus areas to build resilience against natural disasters by providing vital knowledge and life skills to students and teachers. Prudential has been in Malaysia for 100 years and we are committed to provide focused and practical support to local communities in need. We are pleased to partner with MRC who has an extensive presence in the country, allowing us to reach out to more children with our programme. Diana Guzman, Chief Sustainability Officer, Prudential plc and Chair of Prudence Foundation

Children in Malaysia face various risks and hazards. More than 500,000 road accidents were reported in 2022 with a total of 6,080 fatalities1. Floods which are a common occurrence, often damages schools and disrupts learning opportunities.

Being trained in first aid can make a significant difference in the outcome of an emergency situation. Trained members of the public can provide basic medical care to treat minor injuries and preserve life until professional medical help arrives2.

Recognising the importance and significant need of ensuring preparedness, first aid knowledge and road safety, MRC has a mandate to equip children and youths with necessary knowledge to navigate emergency situations and empowers them in making critical life-saving decisions.

The MRC is dedicated to nurturing the well-being of children by imparting essential health and safety skills. This partnership with Prudence Foundation reflects our shared commitment to empowering the next generation, ensuring they possess the knowledge and confidence to thrive in any situation. Hakim Hamzah, Secretary General of MRC

