Allianz EV Shield: First Ever Insurance Protection Package For EV Owners In Malaysia

The use of Electronic Vehicles (EV) especially cars is rapidly growing around the globe and Malaysia is no exception. However, concerns remain aplenty.

To eliminate these worries, the Allianz General Insurance introduced their new insurance product, the Allianz EV Shield for electric vehicles on 28 February.

The plan has many interesting and useful facilities for EV owners at no added cost.

Interestingly, Allianz presents the industry’s first protection for mobile charging which was the main concern of EV owners due to the limited infrastructure of charging stations, especially in rural areas.

Allianz EV Rangers

To guarantee cars that run out of battery mid-journey can get to the closest charging station, this mobile charging service will be offered by the first Allianz EV Rangers in the Klang Valley.

The CEO of Allianz Malaysia, Sean Wang, gave an example of a circumstance in which Allianz EV Rangers may be of assistance.

“Allianz General continues to refine roadside assistance and put the customer first. With our latest product, we have identified the touchpoints that customers usually face and have created a comprehensive solution,” he said.

For example, if an EV runs out of battery on the way to board a plane, Allianz EV Rangers will come and charge the vehicle and resume the journey. They also provide tow trucks to bring your vehicle to the nearest charging station.

As stated above, this service is currently available in the Klang Valley. Soon it will be expanded to the entire country. This service is also provided 24/7.

Coverage up to RM50,000 for third-party injuries

Through this insurance plan, the insured individual is covered up to RM50,000 for third-party bodily injury and property damage caused by the direct use of the EV wall charger at home by the insured individual.

So, for instance, if one of your family members or a friend is injured while charging your EV, you have coverage of RM50,000 for the medical charges.

“With our EV Protection, our customers will be given the premium experience they love. If there is an accident, just leave it to Allianz Road Rangers to take care of it.

“Our customers will not be forced to face threats by irresponsible parties who force victims to take their vehicles to unqualified workshops. We work hard to ensure that customers do not experience difficulties after an accident or damage to their car,” Wang added.

Coverage of RM15,000 For EV Wall Chargers

According to Wang, with Allianz EV Shield, customers will also get benefits such as home wall charging protection for electric vehicles up to RM15,000 against the risk of fire, lightning, theft or natural disasters.

In addition, mobile charger cable protection of up to RM2,000 will also be provided in the event of loss or damage due to fire and theft.

He said there is also a courtesy cover of up to RM5,000 for damage or injury while using public EV charging.

RM100 EV Charging Credit

In commemoration of the introduction, Allianz is now offering the first 3,000 customers who purchase insurance for their electric vehicles through the Allianz Private Car (Comprehensive) Individual coverage by 31 May 2024, a free RM100 ChargEV charging credit.

To know more about the Allianz EV Shield Protection, click here.

