PRUMan & PRULady – Two Unique Plans For Him And Her

Prudential Malaysia Assurance Berhad (PAMB) has introduced PRUMan & PRULady, two comprehensive plans to address the unique and different health and risk needs specific to men and women.

PAMB’s claims paid out data highlights this difference. In the first half of 2023, breast cancer had the highest claims paid out in the medical claims category, with an increase of 19.3% during the same period.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer affecting women in Malaysia, about one in 19 women in this country are at risk.

For Malaysian men, prostate cancer remains the third most common cancer with a prevalence of 7.7 cases per 100,000 population in Malaysia.

Prudential Malaysia has had a long history of providing dedicated medical solutions that cater to the unique needs of our customers. In our 100 years, we have pioneered numerous innovative products. We were the first in the country to launch women specific plans and the first to roll-out gender specific critical illness plans. It is fitting that we launch the first insurance solution exclusively for Malaysian men so they can manage their future health needs. Eric Wong, Chief Marketing & Partnerships Distribution Officer, PAMB

PRUMan and PRULady move beyond the standard insurance plans as they also reward customers for achieving key milestones in life.

With the Life Celebration Benefit, customers will be rewarded with up to 3 per cent of their Basic Sum Assured when they celebrate one out of 10 key milestones, such as purchasing their first property, receiving a career promotion, or getting married.

This benefit is claimable up to 3 times.

The Golden Cash Rewards and Money Back Benefit can also serve as a retirement financial boost.

Customers are eligible to get a total of 110 per cent of total premium paid (TTP). This is broken down to 5 per cent at 60 years old, another 5 per cent at 65 years old and the remaining 100 per cent when they reach 70 years old.

The plans offer up to 260 per cent comprehensive coverage for gender specific cancers such as breast, ovarian, cervical, prostate, and testicular as well as other diseases.

Both plans include Fertility Care benefit of up to RM15,000, for In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) treatment. Another first in the market is that the Fertility Care benefit covers cryopreservation for sperm and oocyte if a patient needs to undergo chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

Understanding the importance of maintaining emotional health and physical well-being care, both plans provide Wellness Care coverage of up to RM5,000 for Mental Care and Severe Acne Diagnosis, also a first in the market.

PRUMan and PRULady plans are ideal plans for young men and women as premiums start from as low as RM53 per month only.

For more details, check them out here: PRUMan and PRULady.

