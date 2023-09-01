Nippon Paint Unveils Revolutionary Quartz-Powered Weather Resistant Exterior Paint

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the aim to safeguard your home exterior walls from unpredictable extreme weather conditions, Nippon Paint introduced its newly improved Weatherbond Series which includes Weatherbond, Weatherbond Hi-Gloss, Weatherbond Solareflect Extreme and Weatherbond Ultimate.

The Weatherbond Series is specially formulated with innovative Quartz Technology, the strongest exterior wall protection for up to 15 years against harsh weather that leads to colour fading, chalking and paint film damage.

The new cutting-edge Weatherbond Series is superior in clean walls, leading in colour retention and providing incomparable durability.

Nippon Paint Group Managing Director Yaw Seng Heng said that as the leading coating expert, the company acknowledge the climate change-induced events that have caused surface defects such as paint peeling, discolouration and high dirt pick-up affecting both homeowners and property managers alike.

These challenges can significantly impact the overall aesthetics and durability of buildings, resulting in increased maintenance costs and decreased property value.

“It is essential to protect your homes from harsh weather, as not maintaining your homes may depreciate property value in the long run. We understand that it can be costly to maintain and preserve property, especially with inflation that we are currently dealing with. That’s why it is important for homeowners to find reliable cost-effective coating solutions that go the extra mile, so homeowners can securely maintain their exterior walls and opt to refurbish them after 15 years. Nippon Paint Group Managing Director Yaw Seng Heng.

Seng Heng added that property managers can benefit from the Weatherbond Series to extend beyond aesthetics. The advanced protective properties can prolong the building’s lifespan, increase the value of the property, and enhance the overall appeal and liveability of the property.

These advantages can drive higher occupancy rates and tenant satisfaction, making it a smart investment for property managers and owners alike.

Additionally, the impressive attributes and outstanding capabilities of Weatherbond include Sunblock Technology, which is significant in reducing surface temperatures.

Even in intense heat, exterior walls will remain up to 5˚C cooler. Moreover, the Colour Care Technology ensures vibrant wall colours that endure over time, while the Microblock Technology provides the hardest defence against fungus, algae and dirt pickup.

This is complemented by the Keep Clean Technology which offers superb resistance against dirt, alkaline substances, and efflorescence, maintaining the overall pristine appearance.

The Weatherbond Series also introduces Weatherbond Ultimate, ranging from the Ultra-Premium product featuring cutting-edge Fibra Technology which further strengthens the paint film, establishing a resilient barrier that acts as an impenetrable, safeguarding against cracking, peeling and deterioration.

The Weatherbond Series’ innovation takes wall coatings to a new pinnacle. Through a meticulous amalgamation of crucial elements – the right wall preparation, a precise coating system, and the utilisation of sealers like Sealer 8100 or 8000, propels these products towards achieving their most remarkable performance levels.

With its exceptional durability, the products also provide an elevated level of defence offering extended protection and ultimate assurance for all to confidently paint walls with a vast array of trendy colours while enjoying the peace of mind that it will stand the test of time.

Witness the evolution of exterior paint with Nippon Paint’s groundbreaking introduction of Quartz and Fibra Technologies in our latest series.

This remarkable milestone sets a new standard in the industry as we extend an invitation to homeowners, contractors and professionals to experience the future of the strongest protection, toughest resistance and hardest defence in exterior paint with the fusion of Quartz Technology & Fibra Technology delivering unmatched weather resistance with aesthetic excellence. Be part of the revolution, here.

