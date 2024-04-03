Nippon Paint’s Total Coating And Construction Solutions (TCCS): Building A Brighter Future

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nippon Paint Malaysia has expressed confidence in the company’s ability to fulfil the country’s thriving construction sector requirements.

This assurance stems from Nippon Paint’s comprehensive range of materials offered through its Total Coating and Construction Solutions (TCCS), made possible by strategic partnerships with local industry giants Selleys, Vital Technical Sdn. Bhd. (V-tech), and CMI Construction Material Industry Sdn. Bhd. (CMI).

Tay Sze Tuck, General Manager of Nippon Paint Malaysia, said Nippon Paint’s TCCS caters to many projects, including residential, industrial, and commercial developments.

The company offers a comprehensive network of expertise and materials from start to finish, including drymix solutions, sealants, adhesive and filler solutions (SAF), waterproofing solutions, flooring solutions, protective coatings, and architectural coatings.

This ensures efficiency, timeliness, and minimal disruption to construction schedules.

Added to a track record of success across these various project types, Nippon Paint’s TCCS has a strong future.

Tay, speaking at a recent iftar event hosted by Nippon Paint Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, added that the company is poised to continue delivering exceptional results and meeting the evolving needs of its customers in every sector.

Pioneering Solutions for a Changing Landscape

As Nippon Paint enters the second phase of TCCS expansion, its focus remains on understanding growing construction trends and requirements.

The company prioritizes safety standards and compliance in industrial environments while enhancing the aesthetics and durability of walls and addressing structural concerns such as cracks with expertise.

Solutions like drymix, tailored for IBS connections, ensure precision on-site.

Additionally, waterproofing solutions provide longer-lasting resistance against water damage.

Combined with reliable flooring solutions and fire-resistant sealants, industrial buildings and structures gain extra protection against hazards.

Nippon Paint also expands its services to various markets, including oil and gas, infrastructure, power, and original equipment manufacturing (OEM), providing protective coatings against corrosion and environmental challenges.

With its comprehensive solutions and strategic partnerships, Nippon Paint Malaysia is well-positioned to support the country’s growing construction sector and ensure the industry’s brighter and more sustainable future.

