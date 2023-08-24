Sarawak Lamp Post Gets 15 Minutes Of Fame For Odd Placement

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Defects are part and parcel of construction. It occurs from time to time, especially if there are time constraints to the project. Yet, it should not be excusable as it can impose great harm to the environment and people around.

Like for this recent case, where the misinstallation of the street lamp could have caused accidents in the local neighbourhood. Hence, locals like Clarence Chin were surprised by the ‘uniqueness’ of the incident that happened in his village.

“It’s common to see people troll things like this (on social media). But this time it was right in front of my eyes,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

On the wrong side of the road

From Chin’s Facebook post, it appears that the lamp post was positioned in the middle of the road. And according to Borneo Network’s report, it happened in a village in Belaga, Kuching, Sarawak.

Though the situation seems unique, it was actually very dangerous for road users in the area because there was a risk of hitting the lamp post.

As such, the police quickly took steps to fix the situation, since the situation especially went viral online. The police, for one, closed half the road to prevent any unwanted accidents from happening.

“After the case went viral, there were several people who came forward to complain that they had almost hit the pole, especially at night.

“However, thankfully the police have closed half the road,” said Chin.

He then concluded his post by emphasising again that the closure was for the safety of the villagers.

But while the situation seemed to have been fixed, Chin’s Facebook page about the incident has since been deleted.

