Grand Damansara Sees Strong Take-Up At Launch

Grand Global, an established property developer with projects in Malaysia and Australia, recently recorded an impressive 53% take-up of its second residential tower at its latest integrated development project within a week of its launch.

The success of Grand Damansara, nestled in the heart of Petaling Jaya, signals continued robust demand for well-located integrated developments.

“Grand Damansara’s amazing response has surpassed our expectations,” stated Song Chin Yew, Executive Director of Grand Global.

The impressive sales reflect not only pent-up demand for premium and strategically located residential property but also the distinct appeal of our latest project, which offers an integrated living experience within a mature suburb Grand Global Executive Director Song Chin Yew.

Song also attributed Grand Damansara’s success to its collaboration with Didian, a Malaysian proptech firm that operates a property marketplace for agents and agencies to connect with development projects from Malaysia’s most reputable developers.

Standing tall at 40-storeys, the development offers four types of unit configurations, from 1+1 room units to three-bedroom apartments, ensuring there’s an option for every lifestyle.

Prices for entry units start from RM435,800, with the 2+1 units from RM637,800 and RM806,800 for the three-bedroom, two-bathroom units.

Residents can also enjoy 28 state-of-the-art facilities including a swimming pool, jacuzzi, children’s playground, communal kitchen, and more.

Grand Global Head of Sales and Marketing Edison Toh said that they are particularly delighted to see such strong interest from young couples, families, and first-time homeowners.

This affirms our belief that Grand Damansara meets the needs of modern lifestyle preferences of our buyers who prescribe to the ideology of curating a lifestyle at your own pace. It presents the opportunity to live the good life and enjoy cherished moments of privacy and togetherness. Grand Global Head of Sales and Marketing Edison Toh.

The development presents a harmonious blend of lifestyle and residential units, seamlessly integrated by a podium deck and by retail shops on the ground and first floors.

Anchoring the retail component will be the beloved Malaysian fast-food chain, McDonald’s, which will be operating a drive-thru restaurant.

The development is within easy access to major highways such as the Sprint Highway and the North Klang Valley Expressway and is surrounded by well-established neighbourhoods, making it a coveted location for modern, city-savvy homeowners.

Convenience is also a plus point as Grand Damansara is near seven shopping malls including Atria Shopping Gallery, the Starling Mall, Centrepoint Bandar Utama, 1 Utama Shopping Centre, 3 Damansara, Megah Rise Mall and Seventeen Mall.

There is an LRT station nearby which is within walking distance, allowing Grand Damansara residents to have convenient access to the entirety of Greater Kuala Lumpur. Grand Damansara isn’t just a residence, it’s a comprehensive lifestyle offering. Grand Global Head of Sales and Marketing Edison Toh.

The development has been meticulously designed by the award-winning architecture firm PI Architects with interiors by CHI Design Sdn Bhd.

The lush landscapes are accredited to the craftsmanship of WDI Design Sdn Bhd, which set out to craft a tranquil urban oasis.

Grand Global, the force behind Grand Damansara, has a proven track record in delivering high-quality developments, including the award-winning Grand Medini, which was completed ahead of schedule.

The developer also owns Laguna Redang Island Resort in Pulau Redang, further showcasing its capability in delivering exceptional lifestyle properties.

The tremendous success of Grand Damansara’s launch also fortifies Grand Global’s reputation as a visionary property developer committed to transforming perceptions of quality in real estate.

Head over to their website for more information on Grand Damansara.

