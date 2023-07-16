MyTOWN Converts Former Project Office Into Private Edu Centre For Refugee And Underprivileged Kids

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

MyTOWN Shopping Centre has commissioned its old project office in the Kuala Lumpur city centre to be transformed into an international educational centre which will be wholly operated by Ideas Academy, an IGCSE-certified private primary and secondary school. Ideas Academy at MyTOWNKL is targeted to open in early 2024.

The institution, which works closely with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), aims to make learning more accessible for less privileged and refugee children in Malaysia, alongside general pupils who will occupy the 4 storey-building spanning over 22,000 sqft.

Together with Ikano Centres, Boustead Ikano Sdn Bhd (BISB) has committed to invest over RM 5,000,000 to refurbish and revitalise the existing building into an educational institution fitted with all the modern necessities and equipment needed to accommodate and foster a holistic learning environment for the younger generation.

External facade.

The MyTOWNKL campus of Ideas Academy will be able to accommodate over 650 students hosting an array of facilities including skate ramps, multipurpose courts, green spaces and break rooms to create a healthy and balanced environment for students to learn, grow and thrive.

Giving a second life to our old project office by transforming the space into an educational institution situated beside MyTOWNKL is aligned with our offer mix strategy to cater a variety of offerings from unique retail experience to diverse F&B cuisines including comfortable meeting spaces for students, families, and professionals to catch up during breaks or after classes and work. We are confident that this new addition will strengthen our ambition to position MyTOWNKL as an integrated community hub for shopping, discovery, learning, and play. Encik Mohd Azhan Che Mat, MyTOWNKL General Manager

Classrooms and Exam Hall 2.

The establishment of our campus at MyTOWNKL is in line with our Academy’s strategic expansion plans to offer IGCSE-certified learning programmes for more students within the Klang Valley vicinity. We are grateful to MyTOWNKL for providing us the facility to provide world-class education for students of all backgrounds and interests. The location of MyTOWNKL’s current project office further grants the accessibility needed by our future students and their families to commute, learn, and convene with ease. Stephanie van Aken, Head of Operations, Ideas Academy

At Ikano Centres, we are passionate about collaborations with like-minded partners who are committed to elevating experiences for the communities we are a part of. We are delighted to be working with Ideas Academy which shares our vision of taking a more sustainable approach towards our development. In repurposing the existing building, we are minimising our carbon footprint in tearing down the old structure, disposing the waste at landfills and rebuilding with new materials. This approach is inline with our global Ikano Group sustainability strategy.



Furthermore, we are excited to play a role in making education more accessible to all students, regardless of the socio-economic backgrounds. We will always continue to support sustainable initiatives through our recycling and waste management focus, optimisation of our solar panels and rainwater harvesting across buildings in our portfolio, green programmes with our tenants, and also activities that encourage our communities to create a better impact on people and planet.” Arnoud Bakker, Commercial Director, Ikano Centres

Main entrance.

