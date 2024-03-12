[Watch] Big Bro Gets Little Bro To Sign Agreement On First Day Of Secondary School

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

School session for this year began yesterday and last weekend.

Recently, a video on TikTok went viral of a student who was asked to sign an agreement before the start of his first day in Form 1.

This agreement was prepared by his older brother, Adwin Moorthy.

The purpose of the agreement was to pass some advice to his younger brother in a unique and fun way.

The video was uploaded by Adwin on his TikTok page @insuranceagentadwin.

The content of the agreement included the normal advice that one would give to a secondary school student before starting his journey into the teenage world.

Some of the terms in the agreement included passing all the exams, not skipping school, not smoking and not vaping, no alcohol consumption, not using curse words, and respecting the teachers.

“First of all, there should not be a failing grade in any examination. Second, no skipping school at all. Alcohol is a big no even when anyone offers it, you should not drink it. If you smoke cigarettes you will die. If you start vaping, your mouth will burst and you will die. Curse words are not allowed as most of them are concerning women,” Adwin explained the terms of the agreement to his brother.

He also added that the curfew time for his brother was 8pm and also said that his brother is not allowed to ride a motorbike without a helmet and licence and should not be friends with those who do not follow this rule.

Failure to abide by the agreement will result in no financial and emotional support from the family apart from losing his freedom.

At the end of the agreement, Adwin told his brother that it is advisable not to fall in love unless he is prepared to receive “planta” (heartbreak).

via GIPHY

At the end of the video, the younger brother signed the agreement with a smile and went on to enjoy his first day of school.

Many who saw the video liked the way Adwin handled the situation and also wanted to follow the same method.

However, one boy, Harraz, cried because he did not want to leave school.

The incident was shared by his mother on her TikTok page @Mummy Harraz.

In the caption, she said that her son was so excited to enter Standard 1 that he did not want to come back home.

In the video, Harraz was seen crying in the car when he was picked up after school ended.

He was also stubborn on the second day even after his mother said that he could come back the next day for school.

He tried to get his mother back to take him back to school while his mother was trying to get him home.

In the comment section, the mother said that she was scolded by her son because she came early to pick him up from school.

via GIPHY

Others in the comment section found it funny that Harraz was crying to leave school while other kids would cry because they did not want to go to school.

via GIPHY

