Mah Sing’s Southville City Summit Park Wins Silver Award For Sustainable Landscape

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Mah Sing Group Berhad (Mah Sing) recently received the prestigious Silver award for Landscape Design at The Edge Best Managed and Sustainability Awards 2023 (BMSPA 2023).

This recognition is bestowed upon Mah Sing for its exceptional achievement in developing and upholding a sustainable landscape at Summit Park, Southville City, KL South, which serves as Mah Sing’s inaugural Community-Friendly Recreational Park.

The award was presented by Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming to Mah Sing Chief Executive Officer of Property Subsidiaries Benjamin Ong.

The winning project, Summit Park, spanning 9.62 acres in Southville City, has been recognized as one of Malaysia’s pioneering public park playgrounds compliant with international safety standards certified by the Playground Safety Association of Malaysia (PSAM).

This win reflects Mah Sing’s dedication to environmental stewardship conservation and the promotion of sustainable practices in landscaping.

With an investment of RM11.5 million, Summit Park showcases Mah Sing’s expertise in integrating sustainable principles into their projects.

Benjamin shared that the Sustainable Landscape Award is a remarkable milestone for Mah Sing as it signifies that their team has demonstrated excellence in designing and implementing environmentally friendly and resource-efficient landscaping projects.

He continued that the award recognizes the company’s ability to integrate sustainable principles such as water conservation, native plant selection, soil health improvement, and ecological balance into the work.

Landscape has always been a significant part of our project development process, adding value to the township and community. Over the years, we have grown to emphasize creating a more sustainable landscape space. Despite its proximity to the highway, Southville City offers a striking contrast once you step into our township. It gives off a very green, serene and tranquil feeling, providing a peaceful sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Registration is now open for Southville City’s new project M Sinar, with an indicative starting price from RM270,000. Mah Sing Chief Executive Officer of Property Subsidiaries Benjamin Ong

Summit Park – The Pioneer Public Park

Summit Park, nestled within the vibrant Southville City, has become a shining example of sustainable and inclusive landscaping.

Summit Park’s commitment to sustainability is further showcased through its extensive use of native plants.

By incorporating these indigenous species into the landscape design, Mah Sing has not only supported the local ecosystem but also fostered a sense of belonging and harmony with the natural surroundings.

The park boasts an impressive collection of over 1,400 trees and 26 species, including an abundance of nitrogen-fixing trees, 15 native forest species, and 6 avian-friendly species.

This careful selection promotes biodiversity, requires less water and maintenance, and provides crucial habitats for native wildlife.

To enhance the soil conditions and address nutrient-poor soils within Summit Park, the introduction of nitrogen-fixing tree species has been instrumental.

These specially chosen trees, such as Acacia mangium, Andira inermis, Dalbergia latifolia, and Pueraria javanica, play a vital role in improving the fertility of the soil and enriching it with organic matter.

This thoughtful approach to soil management ensures the long-term health and sustainability of the park’s ecosystem.

One of the most remarkable transformations within Summit Park is the conversion of a steep engineered slope into a stunning living wall.

The living wall is adorned with a variety of plant species, predominantly forest trees, which not only stabilize the slope but also add visual appeal and ecological value to the park.

By incorporating legume plants, the park’s designers have mitigated poor soil conditions and enhanced the stability of the slope, creating a harmonious blend of nature and human-made structures.

With its mini-parks, native plant selection, nitrogen-fixing plants, living green walls, universal design approach, and children’s playground compliant with international safety standards, Summit Park exemplifies a harmonious blend of aesthetics, functionality, and ecological responsibility.

This exceptional development has become a beacon of inspiration, transforming Southville City into a greener, healthier, and more sustainable community that celebrates the importance of balance between economic growth.

A Sustainable Township Offering Quality and Enhanced Living Experience

Southville City, which sits on 428 acres of land, is Mah Sing’s largest township development in Klang Valley. It has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM11 billion and is expected to be completed over the next 10 to 12 years. Southville City is actively undergoing various developments to cater to the estimated population of around 69,000 people upon its completion.

Amongst the recent developments, include the completion of Avens Residence, Savanna Executive Suites, Savanna Boulevard Shops, Sensory Residence, and Cerrado Residence.

In line with Mah Sing’s tagline, ‘Reinvent Spaces. Enhance Life,’ the Group remains devoted to enhancing the accessibility of the township.

Mah Sing officially opened the Southville City interchange in April 2018, which will have not only benefitted the residents of Southville City but also the surrounding community.

10 seconds approval for your home financing with Maybank Home²u. Get started with us today!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.