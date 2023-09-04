Bon Estates Makes Positive Contribution To Mont Kiara Community

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After the successful debut of the Bon Kiara project in June, Bon Estates is driven to leave a positive mark with its latest luxury development, which also involves enhancing the surroundings of its Mont Kiara location.

This endeavour includes the establishment of a direct road link between Jalan Duta Kiara and Jalan Kiara 3, paving the way for a more efficient route to the main traffic artery, as well as a faster connection to Solaris Mont Kiara (via Jalan Duta Kiara) and the Mont Kiara commercial hub (via Jalan Kiara).

Bon Estates Chief Executive Officer Chan Jin-Wy expressed that funding this new access road, an integral part of the development’s cost, underscores the company’s commitment to community service.

The new road will significantly benefit future Bon Kiara residents and also provide enhanced convenience and reduced travel times for those in the vicinity, facilitating smoother travel between Jalan Kiara 3 and the central commercial hub of Mont Kiara along Jalan Duta Kiara and Jalan Kiara.

Bon Kiara shares its Jalan Kiara 3 address with noteworthy landmarks like the Garden International School and existing residential properties.

The introduction of the new road will establish a more direct alternative connection, alleviating traffic congestion and contributing to improved traffic flow within the Mont Kiara community.

In addition, Jalan Kiara 3 offers access routes to the Desa Park City, Kepong, and DUKE Highway localities.

This means that residents from various parts of Mont Kiara will now enjoy greater convenience through this alternative route, thanks to the newly established connecting road, leading to immediate traffic distribution benefits.

Chan emphasised that this new link road resonates with Bon Estates’ vision for Bon Kiara, centred on facilitating “effortless living.”

This ethos allows residents to seamlessly engage with a range of top-tier amenities and lifestyle facilities that Mont Kiara has to offer. It also reflects the company’s broader philosophy that everyone deserves an enhanced lifestyle.

Moreover, this new direct access road will pave the way for a genuine and efficient linkage and circulation route throughout the entire Mont Kiara neighbourhood.

This enhancement will elevate the quality of life and overall well-being of the community, consequently boosting the neighbourhood’s prominence and appeal.

Reiterating the company’s commitment to positive community contribution, Chan said that while Mont’ Kiara is already esteemed as a sought-after address, this enhancement aims to amplify the lifestyle appeal for the entire neighbourhood.

The upcoming luxury address of Bon Kiara perfectly encapsulates the exceptional lifestyle attraction that Mont Kiara represents.

This 4.15-acre high-rise development, nestled alongside the green expanse of Bukit Kiara, entices with its spacious family-sized units, exclusive resort amenities, and serene green setting.

Furthermore, it provides remarkable access to a diverse spectrum of lifestyle choices just at its doorstep.

Additionally, Bon Kiara encompasses 1.5 acres of landscaped space, and EV infrastructure readiness, and satisfies the growing demand for pet-friendly facilities.

The development’s GreenRE Gold certification underscores its commitment to sustainable building materials, setting a precedent for more eco-conscious building practices.

Chan concluded by highlighting that Bon Kiara offers an enhanced life through a remarkable array of lifestyle options, enabling residents to live life on their terms.

The company’s dedication to enriching residents’ quality of life extends to elevating the lifestyle value of the entire ecosystem and surrounding community.

Bon Kiara is slated for full completion by the first quarter of 2027. The new road access, however, is anticipated to be completed sooner, preceding the finalisation of Bon Kiara’s construction.

