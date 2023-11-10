Robbery And Slashing Incident Shakes Shah Alam Community

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

During a morning jog in a residential area near a school in Shah Alam, a man was robbed and suffered injuries from a slashing incident.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m., when the traffic flow was low, and the robbers took advantage of the situation.

A netizen named @ZaraaZameen shared the news of the robbery incident on social media and urged people to exercise caution, particularly women who may be more vulnerable to such attacks.

It appears that the robbers were aware of the man’s morning jogging routine, as he usually jogs between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The victim’s clothes and body were stained with blood, and the incident has prompted residents to be more vigilant.

Netizens Suggest Precautions After Robbery of Jogger

Her post has since gained attention from netizens who expressed sympathy for the victim and concern for their safety while jogging alone.

According to netizens, being targeted for robbery could be attributed to having expensive items such as a watch, headphones or smartphones.

Netizens also raised concerns regarding the absence of a guard house in the vicinity, which they believed indicated negligence and lack of vigilance on the part of the security.

Additionally, they inquired about the functionality of the CCTV cameras in the area.

This incident has raised existing concerns about the safety of early-morning joggers.

It is suggested that people run in parks in guarded residential areas in the morning instead.

Police Chief Confirms Robbery Report and Provides Details of the Incident

Meanwhile, the District Police Chief of Shah Alam, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, confirmed receiving a report regarding the robbery incident.

Online portal Majoriti quoted him as saying that a male suspect riding a motorcycle armed with a machete approached the victim and forcibly took their bag.

However, the victim managed to retrieve the bag, leading to the suspect injuring them.

The victim, who works at a private company in Kuala Lumpur, received treatment at Shah Alam Hospital.

Fortunately, the victim suffered no financial losses, and the police received a report from the victim’s sister.

