168 Park Selayang: 49-Storey Residential Tower Elevating Selayang’s Skyline

168 Park Selayang, the first mixed-development project in Selayang officially launched its last residential tower, Block B today.

With a total of three residential towers and a two-storey community mall, 168 Park Selayang is set to transform Selayang into an urban and modern town centre.

The final tower of the white knight development project located along Jalan Kuching will be a skyscraper standing at 49 floors, becoming the tallest building in Selayang.

At the event, 168 Park Selayang also unveiled the new sales gallery for Block B.

Comprising 956 units, with a starting price of an affordable RM397,000 and available in three optimum sizes, 168 Park Selayang offers potential homeowners a selection to match their lifestyle and budget.

168 Park Selayang Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer Edward Lum said that one of their primary missions has always been to offer an affordable yet upscale living experience for the Selayang community.

We launched Block A in March, and within just two months, the take-up rate for the 477 residential units was at 80%. This uptake underscores the strong demand for units like ours in this area, especially given our strategic location in close proximity to the Kuala Lumpur city centre. Our background as contractors equips us with invaluable insights into efficient practices, enabling us to use our construction expertise to ensure budget-friendly pricing. Our residential units seamlessly integrate comprehensive and sustainable living, upholding the highest standards of quality and convenience. 168 Park Selayang Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer Edward Lum.

Each unit offers a seamless cutting-edge smart home system with smart switches and smart locks that can be controlled on a user-friendly and convenient phone application for convenience and added security.

In a continuity of 168 Park Selayang’s commitment to environmental preservation, they have become one of the first developments in Selayang to embrace and promote sustainable living.

168 Park Selayang will provide 12 EV chargers for convenient charging for both residents and visitors. These chargers will be strategically placed across the property.

Block B is our premium unit, inspired by the oasis and the concept of providing a cosy shelter. With an impressive lobby with wide array of amenities designed to create a retreat-like atmosphere, we believe that 168 Park Selayang can be a tranquil place for residents to return home to and unwind in comfort. 168 Park Selayang Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer Edward Lum.

Lum added that first-time homebuyers are also entitled to apply for the iMiliki programme offered by the government if they meet the requirements.

As part of its commitment to improving Selayang, 168 Park Selayang is planning a road expansion on Jalan PS 7 and the installation of a new traffic light at the junction of Jalan PS 7 and Lebuhraya Selayang-Kepong.

This initiative aims to ease traffic in the surrounding area and enhance the community living environment.

With four acres of facilities available, 168 Park Selayang provides an extensive selection of beneficial activities for residents to enjoy and relax outdoors.

These facilities include a Japanese garden, herb garden, sauna, yoga zone, sports facilities such as a basketball court and gymnasium, and many more enticing retreat-inspired facilities.

168 Park Selayang has also announced Village Grocer as the anchor tenant for its community mall, which will bring a perfect balance of urban lifestyle, business, and leisure to the neighbourhood.

With a target opening in Q3 2024, the two-storey community mall will be a highly anticipated landmark for the Selayang community, offering a place to shop, dine, and enjoy leisure time.

For further information on the development, potential tenants and buyers may visit 168 Park Selayang’s website or call 012- 282 8263.

The sales gallery is located at Lot 168, Jalan Kuching, Bandar Selayang, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor and is open daily from 9am until 5pm.

