Soccer Fanatic Scores Free Beer And Bike Upon Teary Homecoming

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Touching down at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Sunday night, teary-eyed Malaysian soccer ultra Derrick Gan was greeted by a sweet surprise – a shiny new set of wheels courtesy of local motorcycle firm Modenas.

The bike, a Karisma scooter, was a token of appreciation after the factory worker’s emotional Asian Cup reaction went viral globally.

The scooter was given to Gan as soon as he arrived at KLIA.

Hailing from Bandar Hilir, Malacca, Gan became an internet sensation when cameras captured him sobbing uncontrollably as Malaysia stunned South Korea in group stage action last month.

READ MORE: Tears Of Joy And Pride As Malaysian Football Fan’s Sacrifice Rewarded

The 30-year-old sold his bike to fund the Qatar trip, making the cathartic victory extra special.

Upon returning home, Gan’s celebrity status was cemented as radio stations clamoured for his commentary and pubs offered free pints.

“I was overwhelmed. I only found out I was broadcast crying worldwide when my wife sent screenshots,” he said in a news report by Kosmo.

“I just want to keep supporting Malaysia as the ultimate 12th man.”

In football, the term “12th man” refers to the fans or supporters of a team who are considered the additional players, providing moral support and creating a lively atmosphere in the stadium.

A Shining Example for Us All

Acts of patriotism, even small ones, are important for national identity and cohesion.

Gan’s selfless act has inspired many and reminded Malaysians of the spirit of unity that binds the nation together.

His story shows that all Malaysians are brothers and sisters of one nation.

READ MORE: Dr Mahathir Faces Backlash Over Comments On Malaysian Indians

READ MORE: United We Stand: Malay Workshop Hires Chinese, Defies Racial Divide

Hopefully, his tale will also inspire more Malaysians to show their love for the country in their own way.

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.