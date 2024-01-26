Tears Of Joy And Pride As Malaysian Football Fan’s Sacrifice Rewarded

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What was already a night to remember for Malaysian football took an emotional turn when the cameras captured a devoted fan in tears after the national team’s equalizing goal against South Korea.

The image of a Malaysian football fan, Derrick Gan, better known as “the brown-haired brother,” instantly went viral back home.

Gan had sold his motorcycle to finance his journey to Qatar to support Malaysia’s historic Asian Cup debut.

“Looking for money to go to Qatar. Malaysia Road to Asia. Please help a brother out by buying my bike for the sake of our beloved country,” Gan wrote on Facebook on December 28.

“Our first ever major tournament. Anyone kind enough to help out?”

His raw show of emotion upon Romel Morales’ late equalizer against the world #23 side resonated with fans as a fitting tribute to the team’s heroic campaign.

Meanwhile, Malaysian media outlets are looking to interview the famous superfan Gan about his emotional Asian Cup experience.

His social media popularity has skyrocketed after the image of him crying in the stands went viral.

Malaysia’s Unforgettable Journey: Blood, Sweat, and Unforgettable Moments on the World Stage

There may have been no victories for 74th-ranked Malaysia in Group E, but Kim Pan Gon’s charges exited the stage, having made their mark through blood, sweat and no shortage of entertainment.

Malaysia’s battling 3-3 draw with South Korea will be remembered as a fitting climax to an unforgettable journey for players and fans alike.

None more so than for loyal supporters like Gan, whose sacrifices were rewarded in the most poignant moments.

It has been 43 years since the 1980 AFC Asian Cup, and for the first time since co-hosting the 2007 AFC Asian Cup, Malaysia has finally made a return and qualified on merit for the latest edition.

The tournament was expanded to include 24 teams instead of the previous 16, allowing more teams, including Malaysia, to participate.

The result meant that the Taegeuk Warriors finished second behind group winners Bahrain.

Critics have downplayed the draw by suggesting that South Korea deliberately did not want to win to avoid facing Japan in the next game.

However, supporters observed South Korea included their top players, such as forward Son Heung Min from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.