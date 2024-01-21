United We Stand: Malay Workshop Hires Chinese, Defies Racial Divide

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a rare show of racial unity, a Malay-owned car workshop has taken on a Chinese intern after several other companies rejected him.

Azam Motor in Banting, a small town in Kuala Langat, Selangor, welcomed Keong, a young Chinese man seeking to complete his industrial training last October.

The 20-year-old had tried unsuccessfully to find a placement at other workshops, including those owned by the Chinese.

“Workshops are reluctant to take on trainees as it requires time and resources to teach them,” said the workshop. “But we believe in giving youth a chance, regardless of race.”

Netizens Applaud Azam Motor’s Unity

Azam Motor’s heartwarming story has struck a chord with internet users.

The post has been widely shared, with many highlighting the workshop’s progressive values.

The viral Facebook post has earned praise from netizens touched by this show of inclusiveness.

It has reminded citizens that unity requires embracing diversity, not just tolerance.

“It’s so inspiring to see a company that judges someone by their character and not skin colour,” commented one user. “This is the Malaysia we want.”

Many agreed that Malaysia would be far less divided with more companies like Azam Motor.

Azam Motor Drives Diversity Home

Malaysia’s diverse populace means racial prejudice is an unfortunate reality.

Many believe it is uncommon for a Bumiputra (indigenous Malay) company to hire non-Bumiputra staff proactively.

Yet Azam Motor has embraced diversity since it started the business five years ago. “We are one team, and skin colour does not matter,” said the workshop.

Keong thrives under the workshop’s guidance, proving himself hardworking and committed.

His presence has fostered greater intercultural understanding among the staff.

“I’m thankful Azam Motor welcomed me when others didn’t,” said Keong. “I’m learning a lot from my Malay mentors.”

Some netizens commented that the race of a company’s owner is irrelevant – what matters most is that companies act responsibly by caring for their employees, regardless of background.

As Malaysia grapples with racial politics, Azam Motor sets an important example: unity and inclusion bear fruit.

A society’s diverse threads can be woven into a harmonious tapestry with openness and compassion.

