Mahathir’s ‘Grateful’ Statement: Who Owns Malaysia?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The debate over equal rights and opportunities for immigrants in Malaysia continues.

While some argue that immigrants have played a crucial role in the country’s economic development and should be given equal rights, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad believes otherwise.

His recent statement regarding ‘immigrants’ in the country has sparked controversy again.

In a social media post titled “Appreciation,” Dr Mahathir acknowledged the contributions of immigrants and their descendants to Malaysia’s development.

APPRECIATION



1. Malays appreciate the contribution to development made by the migrants and their descendants.



2. But they have been amply rewarded through the returns from their enterprises.



3. They have become millionaires and billionaires. Most have overcome the initial… — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) July 29, 2023

However, he stated they could not claim the country solely based on these contributions.

Dr Mahathir, who recently appeared with the leaders of the Islamist party PAS, added that these people have been amply rewarded through the returns from their enterprises.

Dr Mahathir has been making statements in support of PAS and its Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition. (Pix: BH)

This is not the first time that Mahathir has made such remarks.

Recently, he was widely criticized for stating that Malaysia should prioritize the interests of Malays over non-Malays.

His comments were seen as discriminatory and sparked a backlash from various groups.

READ MORE: Dr Mahathir Is Very Active On Twitter With “Short And Sweet” Posts On Race

READ MORE: Dr Mahathir’s Recipe For Racial Harmony: From ‘Chin-ese’ to ‘Malay-sian’

Questions of national identity, ethnicity, and economic policy

Mahathir’s recent statement has also been criticised, with many questioning the former prime minister’s motives and accusing him of promoting divisive rhetoric.

Some have pointed out that immigrants have played a crucial role in Malaysia’s economic growth and development and should be given equal rights and opportunities.

Bekas pm Malaysia buat statement macam ni. Racist teruk Mahathir ni https://t.co/3yZmJK3yU3 — AR (@amifaie) July 27, 2023

People also expressed worry and concern that his comments could further exacerbate tensions between different ethnic groups in Malaysia.

This is particularly concerning given that state elections are coming up soon, on 12 August.

The election is expected to be highly contested and has already been marked by heated rhetoric and accusations of discrimination.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.