300 Rejections: Malaysian Indian Woman’s Struggle With Housing Discrimination
300 Rejections: Malaysian Indian Woman’s Struggle With Housing Discrimination

Despite having a solid credit history and a reputable track record of maintaining cleanliness, Indians are often rejected by landlords and agents based solely on their ethnicity.

by
October 22, 2023

The Indian community in Malaysia has been facing a long-standing issue of finding suitable housing, with racial discrimination exacerbating the problem.

Recently, a Malaysian Indian woman who handles @ayividinihsrad on X (formerly Twitter), shared her experiences securing rental accommodation in the country.

She claimed that despite being a verified user with a solid credit history and a reputable track record of maintaining cleanliness, she was rejected by 300 different agents and landlords based solely on her ethnicity.

“What’s disheartening is that every person who turned down my requests happened to be Malaysian Chinese,” she wrote.

Her post has gained considerable attention, amassing nearly 500,000 views.

Widespread Issue: Not an Isolated Incident

The Indian community has struggled with housing discrimination for years, and the issue is not limited to renting homes or rooms.

Several netizens have pointed out that this issue could be attributed to stereotypes associated with Indians, including playing loud music, drinking, excessive noise at odd hours, smoking pollution, inability to pay rent on time, and poor hygiene.

However, such generalizations are unfair and unjustified even if there had been such cases.

It did not help that social media are filled with postings that paint the Indian community negatively.

Breaking Barriers: Ensuring Equal Housing Rights for the Indian Community in Malaysia

The authorities must immediately address this problem and ensure everyone has equal access to housing.

The Indian community deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and their housing rights should not be violated due to discrimination.

Now is the time for all Malaysians to unite in rejecting any form of racial discrimination.

We can foster a society that embraces inclusivity, diversity, and harmony by working together.

Through collective efforts, we can create a future where everyone, regardless of their background or ethnicity, can enjoy equal housing rights and live in a society that values and respects the principles of equality and human rights.

