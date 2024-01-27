RM5 Million For FAM After Harimau Malaya’s Bittersweet Asian Cup Exit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the aftermath of the national football team’s winless Asian Cup campaign, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved an additional RM5 million in funding to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

The move has drawn criticism from Malaysians upset over what they see as rewarding mediocrity in sports using taxpayers’ money.

“In what world do you reward a team for not winning anything?” commented one netizen on social media.

“This sets a bad precedent – will we give money every time our teams fail now?”

Another netizen added: “We should be spending this money to overhaul youth development, not paper over the cracks at the senior team level.”

Some also questioned why other sports that have achieved more success internationally, like hockey, have been neglected in favour of football.

The national hockey teams have made it to the Olympics and won medals at the Asian Games.

But hockey receives a fraction of the funding and attention of football.

bola

-baru qualify piala asia dah dapat imbuhan

-kalah piala asia pun still dapat 5 juta



badminton

-dah menang JUARA ASIA ✅

-dah menang JUARA DUNIA ✅



ni dah menang tau, bukannya baru qualify, DAH MENANG. tapi dapat apa ? ilekkk



hoki malaysia ??? lagi la pandang sebelah mata — party party yeah (@kobeh988) January 26, 2024

Harimau Malaya’s Heroic Journey

Harimau Malaya finished bottom in Group E, losing 4-1 to Bahrain and 5-0 to Turkmenistan before salvaging a 3-3 draw with Asian powerhouse South Korea.

Despite failing to pick up a single win, Anwar praised the squad’s “fighting spirit”.

The national football squad received a heroes’ welcome yesterday despite their early exit from the Asian Cup in Qatar.

It was the first time the red carpet was rolled out for national sporting failures.

YB Menteri juga turut menyerahkan replika cek sumbangan RM5 juta daripada Kerajaan kepada Persatuan Bolasepak Malaysia (FAM) bagi tujuan menjalankan aktiviti dan program tahun 2024 yang disampaikan kepada Timbalan Presiden FAM, Dato' S. Sivasundaram. pic.twitter.com/Nvuzy0OmFh — KBSMalaysia (@KBSMalaysia) January 27, 2024

However, criticism of FAM’s additional funding may not resonate with die-hard football fans in the country.

In their final group match, many supporters were elated by Harimau Malaya’s thrilling 3-3 draw against South Korea.

Fans said it was an entertaining game, and the players showed guts and determination against one of Asia’s best teams.

They added that the players should be proud of themselves despite early elimination, and building on that positive performance is important.

Even Korean star Son Heung-min praised Malaysia’s performance, highlighting contrasting perspectives on whether the national team should be rewarded despite their Asian Cup failures.

