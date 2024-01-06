TikTok Enhances Safety Measures For Malaysian Online Community

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a comprehensive effort to maintain a secure online environment, TikTok outlines the platform’s strides in content moderation and community protection within Malaysia.

In our most recent Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for July to September 2023, we outline the measures taken to ensure the safety and authenticity of our platform.

TikTok’s Head of Public Policy, Toff Rada, stated that during the third quarter of 2023, over 1.5 million videos were removed in Malaysia for violating TikTok’s Community Guidelines.

Notably, 97% of these were detected proactively, underscoring the platform’s reliance on human oversight and cutting-edge technology.

Impressively, 77% of these videos were removed before they could garner any views, with 91% taken down within 24 hours of posting.

Rada also emphasized TikTok’s crackdown on harmful political discourse, particularly targeting networks attempting to manipulate public opinion during Malaysian elections.

One such network, with 53 accounts and over 174,000 followers, was dismantled for promoting inauthentic activities favouring certain political narratives.

Globally, TikTok’s vigilance led to the removal of 136 million videos and suspending over 8 million LIVE sessions within the same period.

Building Stronger Digital Communities: TikTok’s Collaborative Approach to Digital Safety

The company’s proactive measures have also thwarted the creation of 263 million fake accounts and eliminated over 73 million accounts for policy violations.

These initiatives are part of TikTok’s broader commitment to digital safety, which includes forging strong partnerships with local NGOs, media organizations, regulators, and users.

These collaborations aim to combat misinformation and promote digital literacy, with events like the Surf’s Up Digital Literacy Summit fostering open dialogue on internet safety.

By signing the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF) Digital Safety Pledge, TikTok has reaffirmed its dedication to advancing online safety practices.

Rada concludes with a call for continued and expanded partnerships to navigate and secure the digital landscape for all Malaysians.

