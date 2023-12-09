Malaysia On TikTok 2023: A Recap Of Memorable Moments And Trends

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In 2023, TikTok became a hub of creativity, connection, and authenticity for its global community of over 1 billion users.

From foolproof recipes to funny skits and throwback tracks to thriving small businesses, TikTok users in Malaysia and worldwide continued to create, connect, and celebrate throughout the year.

Adam Presser, Head of Operations at TikTok, expressed gratitude for the joy and creativity shared by the community.

“Year on TikTok 2023 is a way for us to honour some of the standout moments that have happened on TikTok throughout the year. It’s a window into stories that have inspired, entertained, and educated over 1 billion people worldwide,” he said.

In Malaysia, TikTok users found inspiration in various trends and content.

Some notable Malaysian TikTok videos included Hairie’s rendition of Duo Anggrek’s song on the guitar, a fun and energetic dance video by Pidass, and the beloved characters Upin & Ipin teaching about Ramadan.

The most popular TikTok video in Malaysia:

@itsme.hairie: This video featured Hairie singing Duo Anggrek while playing the guitar, which reached 97M views! @pidass: This fun, positive, and energetic video, which has reached 57M views, will make you get up and dance! @upinipinofficial: This video features the beloved characters Upin & Ipin as they learn about Ramadan. @vt800958s3h: With an impressive view count of 33 million, this video demonstrates the art of crafting paper planes capable of soaring remarkable distances. @frh.aida: The captivating video has garnered an impressive 26 million views, showcasing a unique and creative transition trend. In the video, flowers are gracefully exchanged while seamlessly changing outfits, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide.

A Melodic Journey to Remember

Globally, TikTok trends took over For You feeds, with categories such as entertainment, lifestyle & education, and sports dominating the platform.

Memorable videos included Sean the Sheep Man showcasing the brilliance of sheep dogs on #FarmTok, Kirbyquimado sharing a creative snack recipe using bread, and Jazephua grooving to the infectious beat of the viral Capybara Song.

Top TikTok Video around the world:

@seanthesheepman: #FarmTok lives on with Sean the Sheep man and his dogs Kate, Storm, Echo and Monty, showing the brilliance and intelligence of sheepdogs. @kirbyquimado: Discover a super easy and creative way to make a yummy snack using bread! @jazephua: Groove to the infectious beat of the 2023 viral Capybara Song! @unknowndazza: Here’s the tale of Frodrick the Frog – and his 3D-printed house. @gabryellurlan: Being grateful for the day while listening to birds arguing at 6:00 am.

TikTok’s Musical Influence: From Viral Hits to Career Breakthroughs

Music also played a significant role on TikTok in 2023, with popular songs becoming viral sensations.

The most popular song globally on TikTok was “Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version” by FIFTY FIFTY, which sparked numerous trends and drove millions of streams.

In Malaysia, songs like “Suasana Di Hari Raya” by Anuar & Ellina and “Santai” by Faizal Tahir resonated with the TikTok community.

TikTok’s impact extended beyond entertainment as well.

Mae Stephens, whose song “If We Ever Broke Up” gained global popularity on TikTok, was able to pursue her music career full-time after quitting her supermarket job.

She thanked TikTok for providing her the platform to achieve her childhood dreams.

The most popular TikTok music in Malaysia:

TikTok’s Stellar Constellation: The Celebrities and Creators Who Shined in 2023

In the vast universe of TikTok, many stars are born daily.

Throughout this year, our platform has been graced with a galaxy of creators who have entertained and inspired us.

From the unforgettable #TubeGirl, also known as Sabrina Bahsoon, to the adorable border collie named Pluto and the tantalizing Malaysian dishes crafted by Khairulaming, these breakthrough creators, celebrities, and artists have made their mark on TikTok and beyond in 2023.

The top TikTok newcomers in Malaysia:

@sir_asai: Sir Asai gained popularity through his educational TikTok videos, where he guides pronouncing English words accurately. His tutorials cover various topics, such as the distinctions between English spoken in Kelantan and standard English, practical usage of specific English words in sentences, and other valuable tips. Sir Asai’s exceptional content earned him the prestigious “Best of Education” title at the TikTok Awards Malaysia 2023. @shahirazlan: Shahira has gained widespread recognition for her captivating before-and-after makeup transformations and informative beauty care tutorials. Her expertise in beauty and fashion has earned her the esteemed title of “Best of Beauty & Fashion” at the TikTok Awards Malaysia 2023. @khairulaming: Khairul Aming has become synonymous with his top-rated Ramadhan cooking series, “30 Hari 30 Resepi”. His mouthwatering recipes and signature Sambal Nyet have propelled him to win the prestigious “Creator of The Year” title at the TikTok Awards Malaysia 2023. @sultan_riq: Won the TikTok Awards Malaysia 2023 Winner of Best of Gaming Winner @sofyank96: Sofyank has established a reputation for his mesmerizing and mind-bending visual effects, captivating viewers with his creative prowess. His remarkable talent led to his collaboration with his idol, renowned US creator Zach King.

The Rising Phenomenon in Malaysia

TikTok’s popularity in Malaysia has been on the rise, attracting the interest of millions of Malaysians.

The number of TikTok users in Malaysia is expected to reach 21 million by 2027.

The platform allows users to create and consume content in bite-sized videos, making it easy to engage with and share.

This format aligns with the fast-paced nature of social media and caters to shorter attention spans.

TikTok’s user-friendly design and interface have also contributed to its popularity in Malaysia.

The app is intuitive and easy to navigate, making it accessible to users of all ages and technological backgrounds.

This user-friendly experience has played a significant role in attracting and retaining users.

