Teen Found Safe Two Days After Falling Off Penang Bridge

A 17-year-old girl was discovered near the bustling Penang Port Sdn Bhd after falling off the Penang Bridge.

The teenager was found in a weakened state after allegedly jumping off the bridge.

Faris Izwan Ahmad Fadzilah, the Senior Operations Commander of the Fire and Rescue Department in Penang, detailed that the distress call came at 10:25 am on 23 December, with the rescue team springing into action to aid the distressed teen.

Miraculously, she sustained no serious injuries and was promptly treated before being transported to Seberang Jaya Hospital for further care.

The case has since been handed over to the police for investigation.

The victim reportedly left her motorcycle on the bridge at KM2.2, heading towards the island.

After the incident, she managed to swim to a cluster of mangrove trees, where she became stuck in the mud near the port.

For two days, she attempted to signal to passersby who were enjoying their day in the area, but tragically, she went unnoticed.

Thankfully, her attempts to wave down the fire department’s operational staff at the port finally succeeded, leading to her rescue by a kind-hearted individual.

According to news reports, failure to pass her driving test twice led to what happened as she was afraid of being reprimanded by her aunt who is also her guardian.

Bridging the Gap: Penang’s Iconic Landmark Echoes the Urgent Call for Mental Health Reform

The Penang Bridge has been a recurring backdrop for such tragic stories, with several cases of suicide attempts reported over the years.

These tragic events serve as stark reminders of the mental health crisis that lurks beneath the surface of society.

The recurrence of such incidents on the Penang Bridge is not just a reflection of individual despair.

It highlights systemic issues in mental health care accessibility and societal attitudes towards mental health.

Despite advances in healthcare, mental health often remains stigmatized, with many individuals suffering in silence due to fear of judgment or lack of understanding from their community.

In May this year, Malaysia decriminalized suicide, a significant development that came two years after the bill was first introduced.

This move to remove a colonial-era law has been attributed to public pressure, the advocacy of mental health groups, and the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in 2021.

If you’re feeling depressed, lonely, hopeless, or suicidal, Befrienders is available for emotional assistance seven days a week, free of charge and confidential.

Remember, seeking help or talking to someone is never too late.

If you or anyone you know of are having problems or thoughts of suicide, please reach out to Befrienders via:

Phone: 03-7956 8145

E-mail: sam@befrienders.org.my

Available 24 hours every day, 7 days a week.

Calls from 8 local telcos are FREE.

