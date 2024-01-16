Couple Fell Off Penang Bridge While Arguing, Saved By A Passerby  

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A couple in their 30s was arguing at the emergency stop at KM2.8 of the Penang bridge before falling into the waters below.

Witnesses said they saw the couple arguing in a Honda Civic and the fight carried on outside the car.

A passerby, said to be a soldier, saw the couple fall and jumped in right after to rescue them. Penang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the distress call came in at 7.49pm.

A fisherman’s boat nearby brought them to Batu Uban jetty where they met with the police and medical team.

According to Harian Metro, the man sustained a head injury and the trio had been sent to Penang Hospital for further medical attention.

In the latest update, state police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the woman claimed her 37-year-old male friend, who’s a senior police officer, pushed her off the bridge and they fell together.

The police are investigating the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Macam-macam versi tersebar waktu ni….kejadian di jambatan Pulau Pinang lewat petang tadi….



Lebih banyak video di https://t.co/JX0yfXKag7 pic.twitter.com/vWQZSbD4Th — MYNEWSHUB (@mynewshub) January 15, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.