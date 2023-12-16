Internet Sensation Slapped With RM300 Fine For Blinged-Out License Plate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Social media star Kakak Saga found herself in hot water after her flashy crystal license plate failed to meet specifications, landing her with a hefty RM300 traffic ticket.

The internet sensation took to Facebook to share her run-in with the law, revealing that her modified car attracted unwanted attention from the police, resulting in a not-so-glamorous fine.

In a lighthearted comment, she remarked on the irony of being chased and fined for modifying her car.

At the same time, some netizens discussed the possibility of receiving a discount for such tickets.

Cracking Down on Cool: The Lowdown on Malaysia’s License Plate Laws

In Malaysia, vehicle registration plates are governed by strict specifications set out by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

These specifications ensure that license plates are not misleading, vague, or overly decorative.

According to the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987, “misleading, vague or fancy” number plates are considered illegal, and offenders can face fines ranging from RM300 to RM3,000 under Section 14 (4) APJ 1987.

The license plate format for private and commercial vehicles in Peninsular Malaysia follows a specific algorithm, with exceptions for certain vehicle types such as taxis, vehicle dealers, and diplomats.

The unique combination of letters and numbers on license plates serves to identify vehicle owners and enforce traffic laws.

Netizens have criticized what they perceive as a double standard by ministers in enforcing these regulations, sparking discussions about fairness and equality in upholding the law.

Dapat gambau dari kumpulan WhatsApp, katanya @JPJ_Malaysia wajib saman pemilik kenderaan ini atas kesalahan nombor plet tidak mengikut spesifikasi. Persoalannya beranikah @JPJ_Malaysia?#nodoublestandard pic.twitter.com/XWbuINaJMg — Bang Zam (@delostkin) March 21, 2021

Rakyat marhaen kene saman sbb no plet fancy.. Bila @JPJ_Malaysia nak saman Menteri ni?? Lama sangat dah dia pakai plet fancy pic.twitter.com/VRBzDbmiyu — Orenji オレンジ Kementerian Kamen Rider Malaysia (@OrenjiRenOren) March 18, 2021

