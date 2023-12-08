Football Fans Lash Out At “Rumput Expert” Hans Isaac

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Datuk Hans Isaac, chairman of the Malaysia Stadium Board (PSM), triggered controversy as concerns mounted over the National Stadium’s football pitch condition, slated to host the Malaysia Cup final.

Isaac’s earlier claim of being a “grass expert” became a focal point after images surfaced showing worrying patches on the recently refurbished field.

Facebook

The issue gained momentum after British band Coldplay’s sold-out concert on 22 November, where the field’s condition raised eyebrows.

PSM raced against time to prepare the pitch for the Malaysia Cup final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Terengganu FC, happening tonight.

“Saya dah jadi expert rumput sekarang (I’m now a grass expert). To be honest, elemen-elemen yang diperlukan untuk rumput semua saya dah tahu sekarang (I now know all the elements required for grass).” Datuk Hans Isaac

The less-than-satisfactory state of the pitch caught the attention of Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, the Crown Prince of Johor and JDT owner, who sarcastically commented on Isaac’s “formula” for preparing the pitch.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim noted, “The field is supposed to be okay, although cosmetically it doesn’t look like what it’s supposed to.”

PSM issued an apology, citing insufficient time to restore the pitch after the Coldplay concert, committing to enhancing Standard Operating Procedures for future stadium events.

Twitter

The apology did little to comfort players, as the compromised field may affect their performance in the final.

Social media users have also urged Hans Isaac to diligently maintain the pitch, especially after Tunku Ismail invested a considerable sum to enhance its aesthetics.

Netizens question Hans Isaac’s suitability as PSM chairman, raising concerns about his expertise and accountability.

Aduh hans isaac ni patut fokus kat bisnes cuci2 je la. Tak yah jaga padang snbj — Haziq Muazam 🇲🇾 (@haziq__muazam) December 8, 2023

Hans Isaac kata kontraktor yang jaga rumput di SSI adalah sama dengan yang di SNBJ.



Tapi kenapa kualiti berbeza?



Anda boleh ambil kontraktor dari Old Trafford sekalipun, tapi kalau tak mahir untuk uruskan kontrakror, jahanam juga. — Roman Akramovich (@SyedAkramin) December 8, 2023

Dahtu apa je bodo keje Hans isaac ni? Event2 yg buat kt stadium, bukan event minggu depan, minggu ni book. Takkan takde stadium planning setahun, dua tahun awal?



Apa KPI artis mangkuk ni sebenarnya eh. Buat2 busy hari2 meeting ke 😭 — ⚡ (@kxmarul_7) December 8, 2023

@hannahyeoh @anwaribrahim @AdamAdli Please fire Hans Isaac immediately for this total failure!



Can you imagine one of the biggest national assets being managed so poorly like this? 🤷🤦#HansIsaacGagal https://t.co/BNTa2Poqmb — McZ With Palestine 🇵🇸 (@McZReview) December 7, 2023

Hans Isaac’s entertainment background sparked expectations of revitalising PSM’s revenue, primarily from concerts.

I pun google.. takde ckp psl kelayakan pun.. tah mcm mana la si hans isaac jadi pengerusi..

Pakar rumput pic.twitter.com/r8sgWv92WC — Zue Oyen Wannabe (@runzuerun) December 7, 2023

Baru tau rumput perlukan cahaya matahari & air.. hebat gila sia hans isaac ni — 4:13 (@yatimie_) December 7, 2023

Hans Isaac ni lantikan politik la kan, ke dia ade qualification pengurusan aset/bangunan/padang yang aku tak tau? (Selain cuci tingkap bangunan) — femau909 (@femau909) December 7, 2023

The debate now calls for transparency regarding earnings from concerts versus sports events.

In the spirit of accountability, Hans Isaac is urged to clarify his claim of being a grass expert, and if needed, consult real experts to address the pitch issues.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.