Images of the recently refurbished field revealed patches of unsightly yellows and browns, drawing criticism from various quarters.

December 8, 2023

Datuk Hans Isaac, chairman of the Malaysia Stadium Board (PSM), triggered controversy as concerns mounted over the National Stadium’s football pitch condition, slated to host the Malaysia Cup final.

Isaac’s earlier claim of being a “grass expert” became a focal point after images surfaced showing worrying patches on the recently refurbished field.

The issue gained momentum after British band Coldplay’s sold-out concert on 22 November, where the field’s condition raised eyebrows.

PSM raced against time to prepare the pitch for the Malaysia Cup final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Terengganu FC, happening tonight. 

“Saya dah jadi expert rumput sekarang (I’m now a grass expert). To be honest, elemen-elemen yang diperlukan untuk rumput semua saya dah tahu sekarang (I now know all the elements required for grass).”

Datuk Hans Isaac

The less-than-satisfactory state of the pitch caught the attention of Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, the Crown Prince of Johor and JDT owner, who sarcastically commented on Isaac’s “formula” for preparing the pitch.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim noted, “The field is supposed to be okay, although cosmetically it doesn’t look like what it’s supposed to.”

PSM issued an apology, citing insufficient time to restore the pitch after the Coldplay concert, committing to enhancing Standard Operating Procedures for future stadium events.

The apology did little to comfort players, as the compromised field may affect their performance in the final.

Social media users have also urged Hans Isaac to diligently maintain the pitch, especially after Tunku Ismail invested a considerable sum to enhance its aesthetics.

Netizens question Hans Isaac’s suitability as PSM chairman, raising concerns about his expertise and accountability. 

Hans Isaac’s entertainment background sparked expectations of revitalising PSM’s revenue, primarily from concerts.

The debate now calls for transparency regarding earnings from concerts versus sports events.

In the spirit of accountability, Hans Isaac is urged to clarify his claim of being a grass expert, and if needed, consult real experts to address the pitch issues.

