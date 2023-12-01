Hospital Patient Walks Into Pasar Malam Holding IV Bag To Get Food

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Food is among the many joys in life especially in a country like Malaysia. Seeing how rich we are in food options, it is understandable why both Malaysians and tourists enjoy devouring our local food.

But who knew one would go to the extent of carrying along their intravenous (IV) bag just to get their hands on their favourite Malaysian food? Well, this was the case with one female patient.

Facebook

As seen in a Facebook post by Taman Connaught Night Market, the patient had arrived at the market with her IV bag attached.

She came along with a friend, who helped her to carry the IV bag that was filled with yellow liquid.

“Pretty girl, even with an IV drips she came to Taman Connaught Night Market. Everyone give her a big thumbs up!” wrote the market on their Facebook page.

Facebook

Though she did not stay for long, she was seen browsing through for desserts. She indeed made a stop at a dessert truck with her friends for some local delicacies.

Applause from the internet

Netizens in the comment section were impressed with her dedication and love for food. Users were jokingly congratulating her and expressing their respect for her.

Others, however, were a little concerned and shocked, seeing how this can be a little dangerous for her health.

Facebook

Although we applaud her for her dedication, we do hope this is not damaging her health. As they say, health is wealth. Without a healthy body, life can be extremely difficult and painful to navigate and live.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.