Traffic Policeman Initiates Roadblock Just To Save Baby Monkey 

Roadblocks are often conducted by traffic officers for a variety of reasons. Verifying crucial documents and arresting suspects in criminal cases are among the reasons why.

But who would have thought that a roadblock would be conducted just to save a baby monkey? Well, that was the case recently at Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2 in Pandan Perdana Ampang yesterday evening.

As seen in the video by the Royal Malaysian Police on Facebook, a group of traffic police officers initiated a roadblock to help save a baby monkey that was scared and trapped in the road divider.

One officer in particular, known as Sergeant Hairil Abd Gapol, rescued the poor creature along with a man in a red shirt.

He lifted the baby monkey from the road divider and freed it at the side of the road.

During the rescue operation, no vehicle was allowed to pass through, though several other cars went through the nearby gas station as a shortcut.

Real life heroes

Since the footage was uploaded, netizens have come forth to praise the office for his heroic gesture. Online users praised the officers for working together to rescue the poor frightened baby monkey.

Users noted that their admirable actions were evident that there are still responsible police officers among the rotten few who damage the reputation of officers.

“The best PDRM. Only a few spoil the image. Congratulations,” said one user.

Other users in the comment section, however, sympathise with the monkey. They felt sorry for the creature as it was separated from its mother.

“It’s a pity, where is his mother,” asked one user.

What to do if you see a wild animal roaming?

But regardless, what do you do if you were in the same situation as the officers?

For starters, you have to be sure to not panic and act violently.

Once you have accomplished that, you will then need to immediately make a report and contact one of the parties below who will then settle the issue.

Malaysian Civil Defense Force (APM)

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Station

Municipal Council Animal Control Unit

Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (PERHILITAN)

