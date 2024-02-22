Kuantan Man Looking For Owner Of RM50 Note With Heartbreaking Message Scribbled On It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

At certain times, certain things are much more valuable to someone because it reminds them of their loved ones who might not be with them anymore.

Recently Facebook user Tuah Lim shared a photo of a RM50 note which had a handwritten message scribbled on it.

“Incase I can find the original owner of this note…I got it from an ATM machine,” Tuah Lim posted on 20 February.

The handwritten message is heart wrenching, to say the least.

“Last money dad gave 11/5/20 Al-Fatihah.”

It would appear that the RM50 note was the last one given to someone by his father who passed away on 11 May 2020.

Tuah, whose name is Mohd Azfarul Zainol Akmar, appears determined to hang on to the note so he could return it to its original owner.

The 35-year-old told Kosmo that since he posted about the note on Facebook, a few people have called him up claiming to be the original owner of the note.

However, he said that he needed time to determine the real owner before handing over the note.

“There have been several people who have contacted me stating that the money belongs to them, but I have to be careful to know the real owner,” he said as reported by Kosmo.

Many who saw Azfarul’s post shared their take on it.

Many also felt that the owner probably had to use the money as times were tough in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A netizen named Norashikin Abd Karim claimed in the comment section that the note in question passed through her hands at one point and she used it to fill up petrol for her vehicle.

According to her, she got the note from another uncle who does not know where he got the note from.

Nevertheless, let us hope that the owner is found and this precious memory goes back to them.

