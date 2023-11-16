Unfair Distribution Of Geran Digital For Micro-Entrepreneurs?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A netizen named Azra has taken to Twitter to voice her frustration over the unfair distribution of Geran Digital, a government aid program to support micro-entrepreneurs during the pandemic.

The program offers a RM5,000 grant that can be used to purchase digital equipment such as tablets, laptops, and e-payment systems.

However, Azra claims that the actual distribution of the grant has been far from satisfactory.

Despite the promise of high-quality equipment, many micro-entrepreneurs have received low-spec tablets worth less than RM1,000.

Ada big question utk Geran Digital yang kerajaan bagi RM5000 tu.



Katanya boleh guna utk dapat tablet, laptop, mesin terminal kad, e-pos sistem…



Tapi bila nak apply, dapat tablet low spec taksampai RM1000 pun. And boleh apply 1 barang je. Aku tanya mana pergi lagi RM4000, dia… — Azra | TheMixProject (@azrarahman) November 15, 2023

Furthermore, they can only apply for one item, and the selection is limited to what the company provides.

When Azra questioned the authorities about the discrepancy, she was met with a dismissive response.

She also posted about her unsuccessful efforts to get more information and urged others to fight for their rights.

Lepastu taktahu nak jawab dia cakap dia ejen je.



Wah gituuuu. I tinggalkan receipt utk semua usaha fight & tanya utk HAK kita yang kerajaan dah bagi. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/bxoDcH8mqV — Azra | TheMixProject (@azrarahman) November 15, 2023

The inequitable allocation of Geran Digital has ignited a wave of anger among micro-entrepreneurs who feel betrayed by the government’s unfulfilled promises.

Following Azra’s revelation, others have also taken to social media to express their disappointment and call for more transparency in the selection process.

Malam tadi saya joined zoom meeting dgn so-called “coach” ni untuk briefing geran digital.



Iklan ckp laptop lain, tapi dorang bagi laptop lain. Dahlah laptop harga RM 1k je, selebihnya “admin fee”.



Mengamuk lah org. At least bagi lah laptop 3-4k ke. @fahmi_fadzil what is this?? pic.twitter.com/sbTToqczkf — theashlana (@theashlana) November 15, 2023

Meanwhile, a ministry staff, @KamilMunim, responded to Azra, saying the official website for applying for Geran Digital is https://mcmc.gov.my/en/gdpm.

Notably, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil’s staff member has also responded.

@farhanzulkefly said he would request that the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) promptly investigate this issue.

He also promised to send Azra a direct message to obtain additional information.

Furthermore, he committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the matter that was brought to his attention.

The government’s aid program was meant to help micro-entrepreneurs weather the economic impact of the pandemic.

However, if such reports are accurate, the program appears to have fallen short of its intended purpose.

The authorities must take note of these concerns and take action to ensure that aid is distributed fairly and transparently among those who need it most.

