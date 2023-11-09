Malaysia Airlines Shocks Travelers, Business Class Cheaper Than Economy Tickets

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a surprising turn of events, Malaysia Airlines has left travelers astounded by offering business class tickets at lower prices than economy class.

Netizens are abuzz with excitement and disbelief as they uncover this incredible deal.

A Facebook user named Johari Johari took to the popular “Real Malaysia Airlines Fans Group” to share his mind-boggling discovery.

He revealed that, in Malaysia Airlines’ ticket purchase system, business class fares were significantly cheaper than their economy class counterparts.

According to screenshots shared by Johari, the economy class fares ranged from RM489 to RM589.70, offering different baggage allowances and perks.

However, the real shocker came when he revealed that the basic business class seat was priced at a mere RM419 – a whopping RM70 cheaper than the economy class light fare!

Netizens familiar with the aviation industry quickly chimed in, explaining that it’s not entirely uncommon for business class fares to be lower in specific cases.

They pointed out that airlines often adjust prices based on seat availability and may offer promotional deals or limited-time offers.

Netizens Share Experiences and Urge Others to Seize Affordable Luxury Travel Deals

Some netizens shared their own experiences, revealing that they had taken advantage of similar situations in the past.

Some admitted to seizing the opportunity to snag a business class ticket when faced with a similar scenario.

Adli Izham Ab Razak pointed out that in this case, economy is Economy Flex while business is Business Basic, making the latter a better deal.

He advised others to be smart and compare prices before making a booking.

Another netizen, Johari Mustafa, expressed confusion over Malaysia Airlines’ ticketing system.

Adli Izham explained that some people assume economy is always cheaper and fail to compare prices, while smart consumers will notice that business class can actually be more affordable and take advantage of it.

Travelers Excited by Malaysia Airlines’ Surprising Pricing Strategy and Eager for More Unbeatable Deals

The news has sparked a frenzy among travelers, with many urging Johari not to miss out on this incredible opportunity to secure cheap tickets.

Others advised fellow consumers to always compare prices across different cabin classes before making a booking.

As the revelation spreads like wildfire across social media platforms, Malaysia Airlines finds itself in the spotlight for its unexpected pricing strategy.

Passengers are now eagerly keeping an eye out for more surprises and hoping to score unbeatable deals on their future flights.

Will this unconventional pricing trend continue? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, travelers are advised to stay vigilant and seize every opportunity to experience luxury at an affordable price.

Its a fact that the MAS algorithm can push up the price of economy past business class. So you need to keep an eye on business class fares and it has happened that sometimes business class MAS fares can be cheaper than economy. 😂😂 — Lhychee (@Lhychee1) April 16, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.