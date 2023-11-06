Tenants Leave House Unit In Bizarre State After Moving Out

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We often hear horrific stories about the things landlords go through with their tenants. From tales about not paying rent to not cleaning the unit, renting out properties can sometimes be a chaotic situation.

Take this recent complaint from a landlord for instance. The son, Abdul Latif Ab Razak, whose parents rented out a unit to a family, was shocked at how the tenants had neglected their property during their stay.

According to the Facebook post, his parents had rented out their unit in Taman Cempaka, Ipoh to a local family. The tenants, based on his post, come from a difficult financial background.

Hence, the homeowners were compelled to help the tenants out, renting them the unit without requesting a security deposit, contract agreement, and complete details of their background. Little did they know that this was going to backfire on them.

Upon moving out, the tenants had left the unit in a terrible condition. As seen in the photos, the tenants had not maintained the house since moving in.

The sink area, for instance, was left dirty, filled with rat carcasses, leftover food and garbage. The walls throughout the house had also been vandalised despite being painted recently.

The former tenants also made a mess in the back kitchen area, leaving stones and barbeque charcoals all over the space.

“Instead of getting a passive income, we are left with financial losses as there are costs for cleaning, rent arrears, electricity & water bill debt. Plus, the need to repair the damage has already reached up to 6k! (that is almost a year’s rent!!!),” said Abdul Latif.

The worst part of it all is that he and his family will have to cover the whole cost on their own since they did not request a security deposit.

Abdul, therefore, advises landlords to stick to the law when renting out properties. He even advises them to hire a Real Estate Negotiator for their housing properties. Abdul and his family aim to abide by their advice from now on.

“After this, I have to put aside the issue of feeling sorry for other people. See how it turned out when I thought of helping people in need.

“I have to be more assertive and not be so naive. If you want to rent a house, you have to follow the law,” concluded Abdul in his Facebook post.

Enraged for him and his family

Netizens were naturally furious upon learning about Abdul and his family’s situation. Given the homeowner’s good intentions, many were enraged at how the tenants took advantage of Abdul and his family’s kindness.

One user wrote, “It’s a pity for you and your mother to get a resident from hell, this person took advantage of your kindness.”

Another user, Zetty Ibrahim Asq, was genuinely curious to know what was the rationale behind the tenants’ actions.

Other users, however, wanted to know how the tenants could live in a filthy environment like that for so long.

But what are your thoughts on this? Have you encountered a similar situation like this before? Or do you know someone who has or even knows someone who is like the tenant?

