14 Stray Cows Killed After Being Hit By KTMB’s Ekspres Rakyat Timuran

14 stray cows were killed after they were hit by KTMB’s Ekspres Rakyat Timuran yesterday morning. The train crashed into the cows at KM84.50 – KM84.75 between Bahau Station and Triang Station in Bera at 3:10.

The cows unfortunately died at the scene. The 336 passengers and five crew members on the train, however, managed to escape unhurt.

Bera district police chief Zulkiflee Nazir reported that there were no casualties or injuries among those on the train.

Aside from the cows, the eight-wagon train also suffered damage from the collision, especially its engine. But upon inspection, the train’s journey was resumed.

“The train journey from Gemas, Negeri Sembilan to Tumpat, Kelantan resumed after the damage inspection was carried out,” said the district police.

Though this is upsetting, he said this was not the first incident at the location. Previously, a similar collision occurred on 31 October where five cows were killed after hitting a train. The train was carrying over 400 passengers.

As such, Zulkiflee emphasises the need for the involved parties to take the necessary steps to prevent this accident from happening again. He requested farmers especially to be more responsible in taking care of their livestock.

“This incident invites danger and risk to passengers even though there has been no injury or loss of life before.

“So we remind the breeders to be responsible with their livestock,” he concluded.

