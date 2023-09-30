Motorcyclist In Kelantan Dies After KTM Train Runs Him Over

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A motorcyclist died after he was run over by a Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) train heading towards Pasir Mas, Kelantan, from Tanah Merah on Friday (29 September).

The train operator stopped the train to check on the victim upon realizing what had happened.

Due to the impact, the victim was thrown to the right of the train tracks and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All 200 passengers on the train had to halt their journey while waiting for the police to arrive.

The victim’s identity has not been identified but it’s believed the victim was a resident in Kampung Pondok Hidayah, Machang.

The police and KTMB have not released a statement regarding the matter.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.