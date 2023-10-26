Meet The G.O.A.T. Of Mental Health: An Interview With Our Four-Legged Star

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Meet the new star of Julie’s Biscuits’ latest commercials: a goat!

Yes, an actual goat, and no, we haven’t lost our minds. This goat is here to help us with our minds!

And before you diss the goat for giving us his two cents on mental health, FYI, goats actually have a track record of being excellent therapists.

Spending time with animals, like goats can help relieve stress, reduce anxiety, and promote overall mental well-being. At the very least, these silly billies are bound to make you smile and adore them from the hoof to the heart!

via GIPHY

So, we had a chat with the one and only G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) of mental health to discuss his role in Julie’s Take 25 ads and the important message they convey.

Hello! Or should I say, mehhh?

“Wow. Not sure if you realise, but that’s actually quite a rude assumption. You know, not every goat sounds like that.”

Oh, my bad! What do they sound like?

“I’ve been told that it sounds just like a human screaming. I think most people don’t expect that. Here’s what some of my pals sound like!”

Huh, that’s… interesting!

“Unexpected, right?”

Julie’s New Star and the G.O.A.T. of Mental Health

(Credit: Julie’s Biscuits)

Initially, Julie’s Biscuits wanted to get G.O.A.T.s for the commercials. But interestingly enough, they decided to go with this goat. We wondered what made Julie’s decide that this goat was the G.O.A.T.

So, I’ve been told you’re here because you’re the G.O.A.T. What makes you the G.O.A.T. though?

“From my understanding, Julie’s couldn’t afford to get the actual G.O.A.T.s… so they got me instead.”

Oh. Well, he is an actual goat though. Can’t get any realer than this.

Tell us more about the spots and the role you play in them.

“I play me, a goat. Goat, G.O.A.T. — go figure.”

Why did Julie’s want to film these commercials in the first place?

“It’s important to talk about how we’re all susceptible to mental health stresses, and that’s okay.”

What does a goat even know about mental health?

“Eh, goats have mental health struggles too. Life on the farm isn’t always sunshine and rainbows.”

Lessons from the Farm

(Credit: Julie’s Biscuits via YouTube)

Since we were not very familiar with the farm life, we decided to ask him what it was like and what he learned along the way.

Can you share some lessons you’ve learned from your life on the farm?

“Most days are great, some days… not so. Sometimes I worry about trying to fit in, sometimes I wonder if I’ll end up being all alone. But more about that in the films!”

(Credit: Julie’s Biscuits)

What are the other goats on the farm like?

“I have this one friend, he’s a bit bodoh one. We actually managed to get him a role in one of the ads so you’ll see what I mean. Honestly, most of the other goats are alright. But you know who’s really cool? The cows. They have their own club. Club Cow.”

Lights, Camera… Bleat?

(Credit: Julie’s Biscuits via YouTube)

Did you enjoy being the star of a video commercial?

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced before. I’ve seen many farm visitors, but it was my first time interacting with so many people at once. It’s also the first time I had someone directing me and I’ll admit, I peed a little out of nervousness. Still did my best though. I think.”

Julie’s Biscuits, the G.O.A.T. of Snacks

(Credit: Julie’s Biscuits)

So, which is your favourite Julie’s product?

“Hmm… I wish Farmer Johan would be less strict on my diet and let me try some Oat 25. I only got to smell the biscuits from afar while the production crew snacked on them throughout the shoot… Julie’s even gave Farmer Johan a big stash of Oat 25 afterwards that he refuses to share!”

Parting Words from the G.O.A.T.

(Credit: Julie’s Biscuits)

OK, I won’t take up too much more of your day. I’m sure you’ve got other goat things to attend to. Thanks for taking the time to talk to us!

“No worries. To be honest, it’s not like I do much most other days anyway. My friends and I mostly just lepak, eat, poop, and sleep.”

Words of advice you have to share with our readers?

“It’s okay to not feel great all the time. It’s normal to feel negative things. ‘Cos even the G.O.A.T.s feel that way, sometimes. Take it from me, I am a goat after all. Just remember to Take 25, and be kind to yourself.”

(Credit: Julie’s Biscuits via YouTube)

Wow. Who knew even goats could be so deep?

So, it’s obvious that goats are just like us – they have friends, and we do too. They have struggles, and we do too. They need breaks, and we do too!

Ready to witness the G.O.A.T. of mental health in action?

Watch the 3 captivating videos below featuring our four-legged star!

And after you’ve had your fill of goat antics and heartwarming moments, why not treat yourself to some yummy goodness? Grab your very own Oat 25 from Julie’s from Lazada or Shopee now!

In a world where a goat becomes the G.O.A.T. of mental health, Julie’s is spreading an important message – it’s okay not to be okay. So, take a moment to watch the videos, enjoy some Oat 25, and remember, even the G.O.A.T.s have their off days!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.