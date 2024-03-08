No More Excuses! Here’s Why You Should Treat Yourself Right

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Good news, everyone. Turns out getting a manicure and buying another aesthetic notebook (that you WILL use one day) for ‘mental health’ reasons is a valid excuse!

Yep. Treating yourself is more than just a great line from a Parks and Recreation episode. There are proven psychological benefits that make constant “treat yourself” moments add up to a more wholesome and meaningful life.

And if you’re looking for a great way to treat yourself, we’ve got you covered – so read on to the end!

Self-compassion is good for your mental health

(Credit: ZCOVA)

Rewarding yourself not only triggers a burst of dopamine, but time, and time, and time again it’s been proven to align with the concept of “self-compassion”, which is to treat oneself with kindness, forgiveness, and support, akin to how one would assist a friend in need.

Practising self-compassion enhances mental resilience and cultivating a kinder relationship with oneself also improves responses to failure and pursuit of success, potentially impacting symptoms of depression and anxiety.

In essence, rewarding yourself with kindness is a form of self-love linked to success.

Treating yourself improves productivity

(Credit: ZCOVA/cottonbro studio via Pexels)

Treating yourself doesn’t only include material things. You can, and should, treat yourself by taking breaks.

A 20-minute power nap does you more good than you imagine, and using up annual leaves for a nice vacay by the beach is the best way to reset and recharge.

No, the entire world will not crumble if you leave your work desk for a bit. In fact, you might find yourself working more efficiently after you step outside to touch some grass.

Asians generally have a hard time rewarding ourselves, maybe because we’ve been ingrained to believe that only hard work (the blood, sweat, and tears kind) deserves recognition.

And in the vicious cycle of striving for perfection, we deny ourselves the small wins.

(Credit: Bohdan Maylove via Unsplash/ZCOVA)

The thing about long-term goals is that sometimes in our pursuit of it, we forget that it is the constant achievement of short-term goals that builds our momentum and drive towards a larger, more meaningful life.

For example, there’s nothing wrong with wanting a new car or a bigger house but that doesn’t mean the fact that you’re being a good steward of your current car and home should go unnoticed.

And most of the time we don’t even need the validation of the people around us, because it should start with us. Pat yourself on the back for doing the laundry today, for taking your car to the car wash, for eating that salad, or for apologising first.

Because when we do that, we reinforce positive behaviours.

(Credit: ZCOVA)

Giving ourselves treats is a great way to foster healthy habits. It’s important to note that ‘treats’ in this sense is not the same as ‘reward’, so essentially you don’t even need to have earned it. You treat yourself just because.

Although it might sound indulgent or superficial, giving yourself treats creates a sense of fulfilment and strengthens your self-control so you can maintain your healthy habits.

International Day of Happiness is on 20 March, and it’s the perfect opportunity for you to celebrate and affirm yourself. What better way to do that than with a stunning piece of jewellery that puts a smile on your face every day?

Spoil yourself with ZCOVA!

(Credit: ZCOVA)

ZCOVA offers you so many options of bling blings that’ll leave you spoilt for choice. Their LUMOS range? OMG, so pretty, I could cry.

LUMOS is ZCOVA’s range of natural diamonds. ZCOVA rejects any diamond that doesn’t meet their ‘Ultimate’ standard, so if you wanna get yourself a diamond that rocks, get a LUMOS.

Each LUMOS diamond is also GIA-approved and Sarine-verified so you know you’re getting the real deal. But don’t worry, LUMOS by ZCOVA is budget-friendly so these beauties don’t burn a hole in your purse!

Let your Ch’ya shine!

(Credit: ZCOVA)

Ch’ya (short for Cahaya) is the range of lab-grown diamonds by ZCOVA. These sparkly babies are rocking the fine jewellery world.

Make no mistake! These lab-grown beauties are almost indistinguishable from natural diamonds as they have no physical difference in composition.

This is because Ch’ya diamonds are made from a diamond seed that undergoes a process designed to replicate the temperatures and pressures experienced by naturally mined diamonds beneath the Earth’s surface.

Fancy a gemstone?

(Credit: ZCOVA)

At ZCOVA, you can take your pick from over 100,000 gemstones ranging from emeralds, sapphires, rubies, and more. Every gemstone is examined by ZCOVA’s in-house gemologist and is certified by the International Colored Gemstone Library (ICL).

Unlike some other jewellery stores, ZCOVA offers you a variety of products that you can customise or personalise, making every gift you buy for yourself one-of-a-kind, as it should be!

They’re also running a special promotion now until 31 March, where you can enjoy up to RM2500 rebate on natural diamonds and RM100 off with every RM1000 spent on lab diamonds.

via GIPHY

Winning one day at a time is the way to long-lasting success. So get yourself a gift that serves as a reminder of your wins and celebrate yourself today with ZCOVA!

Learn more about the promotion and visit ZCOVA’s official website, Facebook, and Instagram to stay updated.

