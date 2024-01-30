Here’s How People Around The Globe Say “I Love You”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Love – we all crave it. While some actively pursue love and others prefer to wait to be pursued, one thing is for sure: nobody can resist a good dose of romance. With countless love stories unfolding around us, especially during this Valentine’s season, it’s clear that everybody loves a good love story.

But, did you know that expressing love is as unique as our diverse culture? Let’s dive into some totally out-of-the-box ways people worldwide celebrate love!

Plus, we’ve got the inside scoop on how you can seal the deal with an investment-worthy sparkle! 😉

In Fiji, love takes on a toothy twist.

Fijians really know how to pull a power move when it comes to love.

In Fijian culture, “sevusevu” is a significant traditional custom, often involving the presentation of a “tabua” as a gesture of respect and seeking blessings.

“Tabua” is a ceremonial sperm whale’s tooth that holds cultural significance in Fiji. While not exclusive to marriage, “sevusevu” plays a crucial role in wedding ceremonies.

Typically performed by the groom or a representative, the presentation of the “tabua” to the bride’s family symbolises a request for approval and blessings. The acceptance of “sevusevu” is indicative of familial approval, and the commitment of both families to the couple’s future happiness.

In Finland, love takes a sporty turn.

(Credit: Mr Lowe via YouTube)

Love’s an adventure, right?

Wife Carrying, a sport that originated in Finland, traces its roots to the 19th-century legend of Herkko Rosvo-Ronkainen, known as “Ronkainen the Robber.” Three versions of the story surround its creation: Ronkainen’s alleged theft of food and women, his reputed practice of stealing other men’s wives, and his training of thieves by carrying heavy sacks.

The first modern wife-carrying event took place in Finland in 1992, with foreign contestants joining in 1995. This event is now held annually in Sonkajärvi, Finland, as the World Championship.

For this great feat of strength, the world champions win the equivalent of the wife’s weight in beer, a bag full of wife-carrying merchandise and an official logo statue.

In Niger, it’s all about dudes strutting their stuff.

(Credit: Tariq Zaidi Photography via Facebook)

Move over, beauty queens!

Gerewol is a festival among the Wodaabe people in Niger. Wodaabe men, nomadic pastoralists belonging to the Fulani ethnic group, participate in the festival by adorning themselves in elaborate makeup, colourful clothing, and jewellery, engaging in energetic and skilful dances to attract potential partners.

The event includes a beauty pageant where men line up for judgement by a panel of usually female judges, with the most attractive and skilled dancer gaining increased social status and potential partner selection.

In Wales, spooning is in.

No, it’s not Netflix and chill – it’s carving wooden spoons.

The tradition of giving love spoons is believed to have originated in Wales during the 17th century. Fun fact, this is where the word ‘spooning’ actually originated from!

Young men would carve spoons as a demonstration of their woodworking skills to impress potential romantic partners. Each element of the love spoon design holds symbolic meaning. Common symbols include hearts (representing love), keys (symbolising the key to one’s heart), chains (signifying loyalty and unity), and bells (indicating a desire for marriage).

Well, amidst the kaleidoscope of quirky and interesting global love traditions, one thing is clear – IF THEY WANTED TO, THEY WOULD! So don’t settle for anything less, people! Your love, after all, deserves a grand gesture!

Celebrate love with a bang!

(Credit: ZCOVA via Facebook)

There is a universal symbol of love that transcends culture and stands the test of time – the diamond engagement ring.

The tradition of diamond engagement rings can be traced back to the late 15th century when Archduke Maximilian of Austria gave a diamond ring to Mary of Burgundy upon their engagement.

Today, ZCOVA’s LUMOS range takes this tradition to a new level, offering exceptional quality natural diamonds that don’t break the bank.

(Credit: ZCOVA)

Here’s why LUMOS rocks:

ZCOVA’s LUMOS diamonds aren’t just a symbol, they’re an investment in love. These natural diamonds go beyond the 4Cs of diamond quality, they add a splash of brilliance with Light Performance for a bling that lasts forever.

Only the crème de la crème of diamonds make the cut as a LUMOS. ZCOVA rejects any diamonds that don’t meet their ‘Ultimate’ standard, so your LUMOS diamond is legit the ultimate flex.

Each LUMOS diamond is also GIA-approved and Sarine verified – so you know you’re getting the real deal. But don’t worry, LUMOS by ZCOVA promises you budget-friendly glam, so these shiny investments don’t burn a hole in your wallet.

Let your love story shine with LUMOS

(Credit: ZCOVA/ZCOVA via Facebook)

ZCOVA’s LUMOS range invites you to celebrate love with a unique blend of tradition and modernity.

In the spirit of the upcoming Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, ZCOVA is offering exclusive rebates of up to RM2500 on their LUMOS range! Learn more about this amazing offer and visit ZCOVA’s official website, Facebook, and Instagram for more information.

In the world of expressing love, we’re all about embracing the unique and making an investment that sparkles just as brightly as your love story. So, why settle for ordinary when you can shine with LUMOS?

