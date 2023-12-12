Malaysian Tourist’s Missing RM3.7Mil Diamond Ring Was Found In A Vacuum Cleaner Bag

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The missing RM3.7 million diamond ring which went missing at the Ritz hotel in Paris on Friday (8 December) has been found in a vacuum bag.

According to The Star, security at the hotel found the ring inside the vacuum cleaner bag two days after the ring went missing.

The Malaysian businesswoman, the owner of the ring, had travelled to London on the same day, but will be returning to Paris to collect her ring. She is reportedly pleased with the find.

Thanks to the meticulous work of security guards, the ring was found this morning. We would like to thank the staff at the Ritz Paris who mobilised for this search and who work each day with integrity and professionalism. The hotel said in a statement to Le Parisien

The hotel also offered her three more nights to make up for the inconvenience, but it’s understood that she turned down the offer.

She first suspected that the ring was stolen on Friday when she realized it was missing from the bedside table in the room upon returning from a shopping trip.

