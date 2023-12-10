Malaysian Tourist Claims Her RM3.7 Mil Diamond Ring Was Stolen From Paris Hotel

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

French media Actu17 reported that a Malaysian tourist, a businesswoman, was a theft victim at the Ritz, Place Vendome in Paris on Friday.

The thieves allegedly made off with a diamond ring worth 750,000 euros (approx RM3.7 million) from the woman’s hotel room.

She allegedly left her ring on the bedside table. After returning from a shopping trip around 11.30am, she realised the ring was missing.

The local police were alerted and an investigation into the theft is underway.

If we suspect a theft perpetrated by a high-level burglar, the service could be divested and the banditry suppression brigade could take over the case. We are still talking about colossal damage. A police source told Le Parisien newspaper.

Thieves target the wealthy in the City of Love

It’s not unheard of for specialized thieves to target wealthy guests in Paris’ luxury hotels.

While these hotels provide safes for their guests, it’s not enough to stop thieves from trying and succeeding.

Just recently, a Malaysian couple had their belongings stolen at a hotel in the Opera district.

In October 2016, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her room at the Hotel de Pourtales in Paris.

The thieves got their hands on $10 million worth of jewellery, including Kardashian’s $4 million Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.

In September 2018, a member of the Saudi royal family was robbed at the Ritz. The victim claimed more than $900,000 in jewellery was taken from her.

